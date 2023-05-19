4 suspects arrested for smuggling 7 million meth pills near Mekong River

Photo via พิชิต คำแก้ว

Officers from the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) arrested two Thai men and two Thai women near the Mekong River in the Isaan province of Nakhon Panom after the gang smuggled seven million meth pills into Thailand and prepared to deliver them into a third country.

The NSB released the details of the drug bust on Tuesday, May 16 during a press conference today. According to the report, an officer received a tip-off that the drug smuggling gang from a neighbouring country would deliver drugs into Thailand across the Mekong River on the night of May 16.

Officers then monitored areas along the Mekong River at the border of Nakhon Phanom province and Sakon Nakhon Province until they spotted two suspicious pickup trucks at 4am. The authorities followed the pickups until the vehicles parked inside a petrol station in the Domdej district of Kalasin province.

After they arrived at the petrol station, the NSB police moved in and arrested four suspects including a 41 year old man named Suriyan Promauan, a 35 year old woman named Pala Channakorn, a 20 year old man named Chinnawat Chamnarndee, and a 29 year old woman named Preeyaporn Chawida.

Upon searching the vehicles, police discovered 14 bags containing seven million methamphetamine pills.

The four suspects were charged with possession of Category 1 narcotics (methamphetamine or “Yaba”) for trafficking purposes, and spreading drugs among the public. Along with the detainees, the drugs and vehicles were handed over to the investigation officer for further processing.

The NSB maintained it will continue to pursue and apprehend Thai drug traffickers who have fled to neighbouring countries. As for the seized drugs, they will be sent for examination to the relevant agencies, which include the Office of Narcotics Control Board, the Department of Medical Sciences, the Police Forensics Office, and the Forensic Science Institute. Once verified, the narcotics will be stored at the Ministry of Public Health for eventual destruction.