Former illegal migrant worker on suicide watch

The provincial police of Uttaradit has reported that a former illegal migrant worker has been put under a suicide watch following his arrest for the murder of his 10 year old daughter. The arrest took place in Tha Pla district on Wednesday, where the father was found while attempting to flee after the murder, which occurred on Monday.

The 25 year old Sitthanan confessed to the crime, attributing his actions to the immense pressure he faced after illegally working overseas and subsequently being deported back to Thailand. The illegal employment had led him into a substantial debt that he was unable to repay.

Feeling trapped in his financial predicament, he decided to kill his daughter and himself. However, he backed out of killing himself at the last moment.

Police officers revealed that Sitthanan had been moved from the Tha Pla Police Station to the Mueang Police Station. Given his suicidal tendencies, law enforcement officers have been keeping a close watch on him around the clock.

According to the police commander, Sitthanan admitted to multiple failed suicide attempts, even after having killed his daughter. The murder was reportedly premeditated for at least two days before it took place.

Sitthanan had brought his only child from her grandparents’ home in the Si Phanom Mat district to a resort in the Mueang district. It was at this location that he smothered his daughter with a pillow before slashing her wrists. Following the murder, he escaped to Tha Pla on a motorcycle, where he was later arrested.

Financial troubles

Sitthanan, a single parent, had left his daughter in the care of her grandparents in Si Phanom Mat. Amid his financial troubles, he expressed a desire to attend his daughter’s funeral to apologise. However, this request was denied by the police.

Charges have been filed against Sitthanan for murder with the possibility of additional charges following. Mueang district police chief said that Sitthanan’s parents had informed the police of their son’s depression. However, this claim is being investigated, as depression typically leads individuals to harm themselves rather than others.

Sitthanan’s father, whose name has not been disclosed, shared that upon his return from overseas, his son had found employment with a courier company in Uttaradit. He maintained a strong bond with his daughter, picking her up from his parent’s home to take her out for meals and movies.

However, when the grandparents later asked about their whereabouts, they received a text message from Sitthanan that resembled a suicide note, reported Pattaya news