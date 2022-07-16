Connect with us

Thailand

Foreign ownership of Thai land, but with lots of conditions

Tim Newton

Published

 on 

One rai of land in Thailand is all yours to own, if you’re a foreigner, have plenty of money, or are going to stay in Thailand for a long time.

The plan to sell freehold land to foreigners is gaining traction and is likely to become law by the end of this year. It’s part of the Thai government’s intention to attract “high spending” foreigners as part of its economic plans for recovery after the two year ‘Covid hiatus’.

The four groups, often touted, include, individuals with enormous wealth, wealthy pensioners, those who want to work remotely in Thailand (but with minimum earnings), and specifically-skilled professionals.

The Thai Land Department says the offer will be made to foreigners “who are eligible” and meet criteria set by the Interior Ministry and “must invest at least 40 million baht for at least three years”. 

Up to 2026, the Thai government aims to attract more than a million qualified (wealthy) people to Thailand attracting an estimated additional income to the country of 1 trillion baht.

Some of the world’s troubles – war in Eastern Europe, climate change, the ongoing Covid Zero policy in China, and the crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong – are playing into the hands of the plan to attract the world’s wealthy to the, relatively, stable shores of Thailand. Russians, Ukrainians, and Chinese (mainland and HK residents) are already buying up.

Brennan Campbell, CEO of FazWaz.com, says that there has been a noticeable uptick in sales of Thai property to wealthy foreigners in the past 7 months.

“We have seen a growth in purchases from high-end buyers from Hong Kong, China, and Russia, amongst many other nations. The Thai property market seems to be the big winner from some of the instability in other parts of the world.”

But the proposal has had mixed reactions from a number of Thai spokespeople foreshadowing possible problems with the new property-for-foreigners proposal.

Sanan Angubolkul, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, says there should be additional requirements. 

“Foreigners with the privilege must purchase first-hand land and property only and resell it to Thai nationals only and purchases must be made in designated zones.”

Pornpana Kuaycharoen, Founder and Coordinator of Land Watch Thai, asks the question… “who really benefits from this policy?” 

“It’s rich people. Those who already own the majority of land in the country will make a profit from selling it to investors and make the problem of land ownership inequality in Thailand even worse.”

“As a lot of Thai people still own no land, why should we allow foreign investors to take more of the country’s land?”

Other academics are pointing out the need to update Thailand’s property and company laws to avoid unintentional consequences of such a policy.

And many Thais on social media have questioned the Thai government’s U-turn on selling freehold property to foreigners, even if it’s restricted to just one rai.

“I think there will be so many loopholes in these laws, we will end up selling Thailand without even knowing it.”

“We should find ways to improve our economy without selling Thailand on a grand scale.”

“These buyers will just invest and not live here. They don’t care about Thailand.”

 

Recent comments:
ronnie666
2022-07-16 10:25
I got dreams, the government have unrealistic dreams "Thai government aims to attract more than a million qualified (wealthy) people to Thailand attracting an estimated additional income to the country of 1 trillion baht." So keep on dreaming, they tried…
Highlandman
2022-07-16 11:32
1 hour ago, ThaiEyes said: Better to freehold 3 condos rather than 1 rai of land with all these conditions. I could get the equivalent of 1 rai in the US for much cheaper as others could do in their…
Highlandman
2022-07-16 11:34
1 hour ago, Steve555 said: I moved here in Phuket 2004. I used to think it was not fair that Farang could not own land here since in Canada or the U.S. foreigners are allowed too. After several years and…
Bluesofa
2022-07-16 12:17
37 minutes ago, Highlandman said: Then you should consider that America and Canada should tighten the criteria for foreigners to own land, after all, "fair is fair" and reciprocity makes sense. I'm not suggesting no foreign land ownership at all,…
Ramanathan.P
2022-07-16 13:24
If a person has millions why would he/she leave their native country to come and live in Thailand. It is only those retires with limited small income wanted to enjoy life and are moving to developing countries for a decent…
Tim Newton

Tim Newton has lived in Thailand since 2011. An Australian, he has worked in the media, principally radio and TV, for 42 years. He has won the Deutsche Welle Award for best radio talk program (public radio Australia), presented over 11,000 radio news bulletins, 3,950 in Thailand alone, hosted 1050 daily TV news programs and produced 2,100 videos, TV commercials and documentaries. He also reported for CNN, Deutsche Welle TV, CBC, Australia's ABC TV and Australian radio during the 2018 Cave Rescue and other major stories in Thailand. As founder of The Thaiger in 2016, Tim has served in the role as company CEO, YouTube presenter and content manager. Tim departed The Thaiger in July 2022.

