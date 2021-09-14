Food Panda controversy, Pattaya joins Phuket sandbox |Thailand News Today | September 14

https://youtu.be/-fz9abgW5i4

A woman has shared a screenshot of a message she received from a Food panda driver telling her she should wear a bra. Thailand’s tourism minister now says Pattaya’s re-opening to foreign tourists will join the Phuket Sandbox 7+7 extension programme. Japan is planning to donate 1.3 million doses of its locally-produced AstraZeneca vaccine to several Asian countries. The Education Minister says schools can re-open for in-classroom learning from November 1, provided enough students are vaccinated.

