Floods disrupt Khon Kaen, submerging homes across two districts

Floodwaters have inundated Khon Kaen province, particularly affecting the districts of Mancha Khiri and Ban Phai, with the intense rainfall submerging homes up to their roofs.

Route 2062 in Mancha Khiri, near the Suan Mon area of the Suan Mon sub-district, today, July 17, was submerged due to overflow from the Chi Rong Canal, extending for over 300 metres.

Additionally, in the Na Mueang Road area, especially in the Soi 10 community, water levels have reached 30 to 50 centimetres and continue to rise, forcing residents to use sandbags to prevent flooding in their homes. If no further rain occurs, the water level is expected to recede within one or two days.

Ban Phai district Chief Pichai Wanta, along with Deputy Mayor Worapol Phaksukchai and related agencies, assessed the flood situation near Lam Huai Sai and Lam Huai Chik, key water sources for Ban Phai which have overflowed, flooding local homes.

Residents living near these waterways have been severely affected, with some homes nearly submerged up to the roof. Many could not move their belongings in time, resulting in significant damage.

The Ban Phai Municipality has been clearing waterway blockages in the Non-Sawang community, Moo 5, to expedite water drainage and mitigate the situation. Some residents have chosen not to evacuate, concerned about the safety of their possessions, particularly those living in two-storey homes who have moved to the upper floors.

The district chief explained that the flooding in Ban Phai is due to 93 millimetres of rainfall in the sub-districts of Ban Lan, Pa Po, Khaen Nuea, Hin Tang, Nong Nam Sai, and Phu Lek, which are higher elevation areas with considerable water catchment capacity.

The accumulated water flows into Lam Huai Sai and Lam Huai Chik, converging at this point. Water levels decreased by 40 centimetres in the morning, showing signs of improvement in the municipality area.

The initial relief plan involves waiting for water levels to drop further before providing more substantial aid to the two Khon Kaen communities. In the meantime, relief agencies are delivering food, drinks and medicine three times daily and setting up evacuation tents at vulnerable points, with the electricity authority ensuring safety in high-risk areas.

With the rain having ceased, water levels have started to recede, and normalcy is anticipated to return in two to three days if no additional rainfall occurs, reported KhaoSod.