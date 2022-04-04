Coronavirus (Covid-19)
First case of ‘XE’ Covid variant in Thailand, nothing to fear
Don’t be alarmed, it’s not so bad. That’s the gist of the message from the Public health Ministry, which dismissed fears of the new XE variant’s appearance in Thailand, as experts say the symptoms aren’t as severe as previous strains of Covid-19. On Saturday, Ramathibodi Hospital’s Centre for Medical Genomics, or CMG, revealed they’d diagnosed the first patient with the new variant, saying he’d already recovered.
The new XE variant is a combination of the two Omicron sublineages BA.1 and BA.2., according to Dr. Supakit Sirilak, the director-general of the Department of Medical Sciences, or DMS. Further mutations to the virus are normal as cases rise, resulting in new variant like Deltacron, which combines the m-RNA from Delta and Omicron stains.
Notably, if you’ve already been infected with the Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, then you may have some immunity to XE because of the genetic similarities of BA.1 and BA.2, according to Biotec expert Anan Jongkaewwattana.
“Don’t be more afraid of XE than BA.2 as that strain has already been around town.”
On Saturday, the WHO has also recognized the new XE variant, warning that it could be more transmissible than previous variants, though not more severe. They said there have been less than 600 confirmed cases since the first case was detected in January in Britain.
The DMS is set to hold a briefing with the press later today regarding the recent XE infection and the state of the variant in Thailand, Sirilak said. Each week, the DMS conducts sequencing for the genomes of around 500 virus samples.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Tourists flood back to Thailand as travel restrictions ease before Songkran
Thailand seeks Asean extradition convention to battle cybercrime in Southeast Asia
Thailand News Update | Koh Samui and Koh Phangan Ferry Services increased for Songkran
Stay in Thailand by studying at ALA Language School
First case of ‘XE’ Covid variant in Thailand, nothing to fear
First case of Omicron variant XE detected in Thailand | GMT
How did the Phuket man, who won 18 million baht in the lottery, receive his winnings?
Police arrest alleged Sri Racha drug dealer with gun, Chon Buri
Asia’s weird Covid twilight zone – VIDEO
Pattaya police arrest 10 in alleged Chon Buri gambling party
Phuket’s Soi Dog Foundation to give US$250,000 to Ukrainian pets
Business owners on Bangkok’s Khaosan road kiss goodbye their Songkran plans
Strange cold spell in Thailand caused by high pressure system from China
Spiking Songkran tourist demand on ferry services in Koh Samui and Koh Phangan
How Safe Are Roads In Thailand For Disabled People?
Agriculture ministry to give one million farms in Thailand solar panels
Bum Gun vs Toilet Paper, which is better for your butt?
Tourism Council of Thailand calls for PCR testing on arrival to be dropped asap
Songkran 2022: Bangkok allows “traditional water sprinkling”
Top 5 hotels in Pattaya in 2022
Hua Hin motorbike taxi driver shot to death after fight over foreign passenger
No pre-travel PCR test for travellers entering Thailand starting today
Thailand’s Public Health Ministry plans to request new entry rules
Thailand News Today | Thailand’s Tourism sector demands full reopening
Tangmo: 2nd autopsy report finds ’22 small wounds’ on legs
Tourist impaled in the neck by needlefish while swimming at Thailand beach
Taxi leaves passenger at petrol station, drives off with luggage, tourist’s passport
Thai Airways finds new cash cow | GMT
Thai grandma praised as village’s top snake catcher, grabs pythons with her bare hands
Foreign man’s gold necklace stolen while filming video in Bangkok’s Asoke
Pattaya police raid karaoke bar, some partygoers also test positive for drugs
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thai Life1 day ago
Bum Gun vs Toilet Paper, which is better for your butt?
- Education1 hour ago
Stay in Thailand by studying at ALA Language School
- Exclusive4 days ago
No pre-travel PCR test for travellers entering Thailand starting today
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand’s Public Health Ministry plans to request new entry rules
- Crime2 days ago
Tangmo: 2nd autopsy report finds ’22 small wounds’ on legs
- Thailand3 days ago
Tourist impaled in the neck by needlefish while swimming at Thailand beach
- Bangkok4 days ago
Foreign man’s gold necklace stolen while filming video in Bangkok’s Asoke
- Dentists3 days ago
Get the best quality dental treatment at Edelweiss Dental House
Recent comments: