Thailand

Firefighters fear building collapse after footwear factory fire in central Thailand

A fire raged through Summit Footwear Factory in Samut Prakan province in central Thailand for five hours last night. Firefighters closed the road in fear the building could collapse, causing ongoing congestion along the Bang Na – Trat Highway.

Hundreds of employees escaped through fire exits when the blaze started around 5.30pm at the factory, which produces Aerosoft Footwear, in Bang Phli District.

Firefighters battled the flames for more than five hours before getting it under control early this morning.

The fire struck the company’s storage and showroom building, not their production facility, leaving people wondering how the fire began. Officials say an electric short-circuit started the fire, according to the Ministry of Industry.

Police closed off the outbound frontage road of the Bang Na – Trat Highway as firefighters were still battling the flames. The fire left huge cracks in the walls of the old building, causing firefighters to fear it will collapse.

Mayor of Bang Chalong Subdistrict Administrative Organisation Cha-um Daengsopa said the building was built decades ago. He said the building is inspected regularly and there have never been any faults found. He said the building will most likely be demolished.

Motorists are advised to avoid the outbound Bang Na – Trat Highway towards Bang Bo and Chon Buri where possible and take the Bang Na – Chon Buri (Burapha Withi Expressway) instead.

As the World Cup edges closer and closer, Thailand still hasn’t purchased broadcasting rights so that Thais can watch the tournament for free. Broadcasting rights cost 1.6 billion baht, but Thailand only has a budget of 600 million baht. The Sports Authority of Thailand hopes the private sector will step in and foot the 1 billion baht bill.

Thais almost missed the Euros 2020, but luckily business tycoon Komol Jungrungraengkit – the owner of Aerosoft Footwear – stepped in at the last minute and paid 300 million baht (around US$10 million at the time) for the media rights.

Any hopes that Komol will come to the rescue this time around were quashed last night when his stock and factory went up in flames. Damages of the fire are estimated to amount to 20 million baht.

 

