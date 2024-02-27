Finnish national found self-harming in Pattaya, Thailand

A disturbing incident unfolded in the early hours of this morning in Pattaya, when a Finnish national was discovered in a state of severe agitation, inflicting knife wounds on himself. The man, identified as Eeuoskari Kontiainen, from Finland, was eventually subdued and rushed to the hospital.

The event took place in an apartment building located in Soi Bua Khao, within the Nong Prue area of the Bang Lamuang district. Pattaya law enforcement officers and rescue workers arrived at the scene around 3.36am, in response to distressing reports about a foreigner loudly hurting himself in his room. The 29 year old man’s erratic behaviour had created a sense of unease among the other residents in the apartment building.

Upon arrival, the officers found Kontiainen still in his third-floor room, from which loud noises could be heard. A security guard was asked to unlock the door, allowing the police to enter. Shortly after, they were able to subdue the distressed man.

A chaotic scene awaited the officers in the room, with Kontiainen’s belongings strewn about and blood stains marking the floor. The Finnish man had inflicted wounds on his face and right shoulder with a knife. After initial first aid treatment at the scene, Kontiainen was transported to Bang Lamung Hospital for further medical attention.

The cause of Kontiainen’s violent outburst remains unknown. At the hospital, he appeared disoriented and his statements were inconsistent. Thankfully, no other individuals were harmed during the incident, with the only additional damage being inflicted on the property within Kontiainen’s room.

Investigations into the incident by local police are ongoing, reported Bangkok Post.

