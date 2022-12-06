Thailand
Father dies trying to save son from teenage gang
Father’s Day for one Thai family turned into a tragedy this year after a father died trying to save his son from an attack by a teenage gang in the Klong Luang district of Pathum Thani province.
Officers from Klong Luang Police Station and a rescue team rushed to the Liap Klong Song Road in Pathum Thani at 3.30am yesterday, December 5, to rescue four victims from a sedan car that hit a tree on the roadside.
The rescuer team had to use a metal cutting machine on the sedan to pull out the four victims. Three of the passengers, 19 year old Siriporn, 19 year old Sunita, and 22 year old Chayanon, survived but were injured. Unfortunately, the driver, 43 year old Amnat, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 17 year old son of the driver, Phon, told police that he called his father to pick him up at a friend’s house because he received a threatening message from a teenage gang in the area.
The father travelled with Phon’s girlfriend and two other friends to take his son home. They planned to go home via a police station to report the threatening message. Phon said he rode a motorcycle to a friend’s house and had to ride it back home, so travelled home separately from his father.
Phon explained that he rode a motorcycle with friends on the Liap Klong Song Road, and the father’s sedan followed behind. An angry teenage gang of three followed on two motorcycles.
The gang rode close to his motorcycle and slashed his left leg with a knife.
His father noticed the attack, followed the offending gang closely, and tried to chase the offenders away to save his son from another attack. But, the father lost control of his car and crashed into a tree on the roadside. The three offenders fled the scene after the incident and disappeared.
Police reported they questioned Phon and his friends about the offending gang and their conflict.
They added security cameras along the road and nearby areas would be checked to track down the three offenders as part of the investigation.
