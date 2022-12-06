Connect with us

Thailand

Father dies trying to save son from teenage gang

Published

 on 

Photo via Aod Bangphli

Father’s Day for one Thai family turned into a tragedy this year after a father died trying to save his son from an attack by a teenage gang in the Klong Luang district of Pathum Thani province.

Officers from Klong Luang Police Station and a rescue team rushed to the Liap Klong Song Road in Pathum Thani at 3.30am yesterday, December 5, to rescue four victims from a sedan car that hit a tree on the roadside.

The rescuer team had to use a metal cutting machine on the sedan to pull out the four victims. Three of the passengers, 19 year old Siriporn, 19 year old Sunita, and 22 year old Chayanon, survived but were injured. Unfortunately, the driver, 43 year old Amnat, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 17 year old son of the driver, Phon, told police that he called his father to pick him up at a friend’s house because he received a threatening message from a teenage gang in the area.

The father travelled with Phon’s girlfriend and two other friends to take his son home. They planned to go home via a police station to report the threatening message. Phon said he rode a motorcycle to a friend’s house and had to ride it back home, so travelled home separately from his father.

Phon explained that he rode a motorcycle with friends on the Liap Klong Song Road, and the father’s sedan followed behind. An angry teenage gang of three followed on two motorcycles.

The gang rode close to his motorcycle and slashed his left leg with a knife.

His father noticed the attack, followed the offending gang closely, and tried to chase the offenders away to save his son from another attack. But, the father lost control of his car and crashed into a tree on the roadside. The three offenders fled the scene after the incident and disappeared.

Police reported they questioned Phon and his friends about the offending gang and their conflict.

They added security cameras along the road and nearby areas would be checked to track down the three offenders as part of the investigation.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand35 seconds ago

Father dies trying to save son from teenage gang
Songkhla30 mins ago

Railway bomb kills three in southern Thailand
Thailand56 mins ago

Restaurant in Japan urges Thai tourists to flush tissues down the toilet
Sponsored3 hours ago

Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
Thailand2 hours ago

Frenchman arrested for scamming Thai woman out of 2 million baht in Bangkok
Thailand2 hours ago

CAAT warns Thai VietJet for cancelling three Phuket – Bangkok flights in one day
Entertainment2 hours ago

VIDEO: Harry and Meghan haters out in full force ahead of Netflix series
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Crime2 hours ago

VIDEO: Policeman fined 500 baht for blocking ambulance in northeast Thailand
Weather3 hours ago

Flood warning for 11 southern provinces
Thailand4 hours ago

Apple plans to move production out of China and into Thailand | GMT
Crime18 hours ago

Everything stolen from Danish man’s 3 homes on Koh Samui
Vietnam20 hours ago

Thai Vietjet resumes Bangkok-Da Lat flights after 3-year break
Chon Buri20 hours ago

A mother and baby escape blaze in Chon Buri with severe burns
Politics20 hours ago

Whole new world of censorship pain on its way to Thailand
Technology21 hours ago

Apple plans to move production out of China and into Thailand
Hot News21 hours ago

Sex outside of marriage to carry one year jail sentence in Indonesia
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending