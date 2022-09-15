Bangkok
VIDEO: Python attacks Royal Forest Department officer in Bangkok
A huge python attacked a Royal Forest Department officer at the department’s Japan Building in Bangkok on Monday. Pythons are non-venomous snakes, but the officer still suffered a nasty bite.
CCTV footage captures the woman walking towards the lift with two colleagues when the snake appears from nowhere and launches at her legs.
After the incident, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation mobilised a team to remove and relocate the snake. The rescue team found not one, not two, but three pythons hiding in the government building.
Yesterday, the team reported that they had caught and removed two of the three pythons. However, one python is still at large and is suspected to be slithering around somewhere in the Royal Forest Department offices.
Sergeant Major Pinyo Puckpinyayo from the disaster department said it is likely that the 3.5 metre python hasn’t eaten in days, which is possibly why it ambushed the officer.
Pythons are non-venomous snakes and kill their prey by squeezing them to death. While a python doesn’t have fangs, they do have teeth, but are widely believed to bite humans only in self-defence.
Pythons tend to be docile and non-aggressive snakes, so the Forest Department officer got unlucky in this case. The grouchy python must have been really hungry.
Snakes are more likely to sneak into buildings in Thailand during the rainy season, so keep your homes free of clutter and your windows and doors closed.
SOURCE: สรยุทธ สุทัศนะจินดา กรรมกรข่าว
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Over 5 million foreign tourists arrived in Thailand in 9 months, government says
Can I donate blood in Thailand if I smoke cannabis?
Germany reveals Putin blames Ukraine for confict
Splash about in Andamanda Phuket Water Park and have a little extra fun with the mascots
Report indicates TikTok’s search results create polarisation
WHO urges world to end Covid pandemic
VIDEO: Python attacks Royal Forest Department officer in Bangkok
Famous Thai rapper Milli denied entry into South Korea
Celebrity Thai couple charged over Forex-3D scam
Young pregnant Thai woman found dead in pond, signs of foul play
Bangkok to declare disaster zones in areas hit by severe flooding
Cheap plane tickets go on sale today and tomorrow in Bangkok
Cannabis bill quashed by vote in House
King Charles III sacks 100 staff & employs brother, Prince Andrew
Boy in northeast Thailand dies of respiratory disease
Wealthy Foreign applications for new Thai Visa | GMT
Top 5 reasons Phuket is the ideal medical tourism destination
Best suit tailors in Phuket that’ll make you look fly
New ferry cruise between Pattaya and Samui completes test run
5 secret beaches in Phuket for those who want peace and quiet
Airbus A380 lands at Thailand’s Don Mueang Airport for the first time ever
Man stabbed on Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach reportedly over noise dispute
Man complains after 23 taxi drivers in Bangkok refuse to serve him
Khon Kaen Police give residents iron rods to protect themselves
Bare knuckle boxer flashes boobs after Bangkok victory
140,000 chickens die in flood at poultry farm in eastern Thailand
VIDEO: Elephant kills monk in eastern Thailand
Flood at dangerous level in Rangsit after water pumps fail
Thailand News Today | Govt to downgrade Covid-19 threat level
Tourists see solar phenomenon at Phanom Rung Temple
VIDEO: King cobra slithers into closet in southern Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews1 day ago
Best suit tailors in Phuket that’ll make you look fly
-
Best of3 days ago
5 secret beaches in Phuket for those who want peace and quiet
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Man complains after 23 taxi drivers in Bangkok refuse to serve him
-
Thailand20 hours ago
Khon Kaen Police give residents iron rods to protect themselves
-
Thailand3 days ago
VIDEO: Elephant kills monk in eastern Thailand
-
Thailand3 days ago
VIDEO: King cobra slithers into closet in southern Thailand
-
Transport2 days ago
Stingy foreigner pays Thai taxi rider 20 cents for 450-baht ride
-
Crime2 days ago
Thailand orders 20th Century Fox to pay 10 million baht to restore Maya Bay