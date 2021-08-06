Enter Thailand quickly and easily during Covid-19!

Sponsored Article

Are you looking to easily travel to Thailand? If yes then you’re lucky you found us! Since Covid-19 hit the whole world in 2020, insurance with Covid-19 coverage has become necessary in order to fly to many countries, including Thailand. The Thaiger is here to help people of all nationalities, especially including Thais, plan their next trip to Thailand or back home.

Working with our partners our specifically designed Insurance for Thailand Entry (COE) offered to you is going to save you time and make it much easier for you to enter the land of smiles.

Entering Thailand requires proof of insurance that passes the requirements from the Thai government.

You will need a Government-approved Covid-19 Thai travel insurance policy and Covid-19 negative test, and fit to fly certificate. Preparing and obtaining these documents on your own can sometimes be a hassle as the application must be done in advance and it can be time-consuming.

The good news is that we cover all those things for you! We provide you with the maximum cover and documents needed (an inbound travel insurance policy + COVID-19 insurance certificate) which you can use to apply for COE at your respective embassy. After a successful application, you’ll get your insurance policy and Covid-19 certificate directly to your email address immediately. Our English speaking experts are here to guide and make you application process much easier for you.

The package for you

Inbound Travel Insurance (AXA Sawasdee Thailand) from AXA Thailand is the ideal insurance for you!

This package complies insurance requirements of your COE application and you will receive at least 100,000 USD coverage for Medical & Personal accident cover including covid-19. You can also select the length of coverage based on how long you plan to stay. You can also specify the number of days you want your premium as the plan will cover you based on the length of your stay. In addition, the insurance policy can cover you for as little as 4 days and as much as 365 days.

NEW and more affordable premium starts at ONLY 350THB Click HERE to apply.

By going through our website you can start the online inquiry process. Additional covers such as flight delays, baggage delays, and robbery are also offered to anyone between the ages of 1 and 74.

Please note* AXA Sawasdee Thailand offers different price alternatives based on your departing nation and where you may have travelled in the previous 30 days before arriving in Thailand.

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on