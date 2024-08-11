Elderly man found dead after losing savings to call centre scam

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A former state enterprise employee was found dead in his home after being deceived by a call centre gang into investing in a clothing business, causing him to lose his last savings. A four-page handwritten letter was also discovered.

Police in Chanthaburi reported that around 9pm yesterday, August 10, they received a call about a deceased person in a house in Tha Chang, Mueang district. Police, including forensic doctors from Phra Pokklao Hospital and volunteers from the Sawang Katanyu Foundation, arrived at the scene to investigate.

The single-storey house was where the body of Preechakorn (surname withheld) was found. The 71 year old former state enterprise employee had died by hanging.

A four-page handwritten letter addressed to his younger brother, older sister, son, and close neighbours was found at the scene. The letter detailed his wishes for his funeral, asking for a one-night vigil and requesting that cash found in his bag be used to pay utility bills, expressing gratitude to everyone.

Investigators uncovered that his distress likely stemmed from family problems, having recently separated from his current wife. He had moved from Phuket to Chanthaburi about a year ago, bringing approximately 100,000 baht (US$2,840) given by his ex-wife. About two months ago, Preechakorn was reportedly swindled out of 20,000 baht (US$570) by a call centre gang.

This event, combined with other accumulating issues, likely led to his despair. He had previously mentioned suicidal thoughts to neighbours and relatives, who had tried to offer support and encouragement.

On the morning of August 9, Preechakorn conversed with neighbours, mentioning it was his birthday and expressing a desire for it to be his last meal. The next morning, neighbours noticed he had not opened his door and, by the evening, grew concerned. Entering through the back door, they discovered he had hanged himself.

Scam gang

A nearby noodle shop owner recounted that Preechakorn had once asked for help with a bank transfer, as he was unfamiliar with the process. The shop owner assisted him, with Preechakorn stating he was investing in a clothing business. The shop owner noticed that the website used avatars instead of real photos and warned him about potential scams, reported KhaoSod.

The shopkeeper mentioned that on the morning of August 4, Preechakorn confided that he believed he had been scammed by the call centre gang, losing 20,000 baht.

The gang had followed a typical pattern: initially transferring some profit to gain the victim’s trust before asking for larger investments, which eventually could not be withdrawn unless additional money was added.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.