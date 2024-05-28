Cracking news: Egg prices to soar due to extreme weather

Image courtesy of gpointstudio on Freepik

As announced by the Thai Cooperative Network for Chicken Egg Producers, egg prices are set to rise by 20 satangs per egg tomorrow, citing the extreme weather as the reason for the increase. The farm price for eggs will be 4 baht each, marking an increase of 6 baht per tray.

The members of the network include producers from Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Chiang Mai-Lamphun, and the Lower Chao Phraya River Basin. These organisations collectively decided on the price hike to support their members during this difficult period.

The network has informed its members and egg farmers about the price adjustment, citing the extreme heat this year as a significant factor. The heatwave has severely impacted the health and productivity of the chickens, leading to a reduced supply of eggs.

Consequently, the cooperatives decided to adjust the prices to reflect these changes.

The representatives detailed that the price of mixed eggs at the farm level will increase by 20 satangs per egg, resulting in a new price of 4 baht per egg. This translates to an increase of 6 baht per tray, effective from tomorrow.

Farmers and cooperative members have been notified of the impending price increase, and preparations are being made to implement the new prices, reported Khaosod.

The announcement comes at a time when consumers are already facing rising costs in various sectors. The increase in egg prices is expected to have a ripple effect, influencing the cost of related products and potentially impacting household budgets.

However, the cooperatives emphasise that the price adjustment is necessary to ensure the sustainability of egg production under the current circumstances.

As the new prices take effect tomorrow, consumers should be prepared for the increase in egg costs. The cooperatives will continue to monitor the situation closely and make further adjustments if necessary to support their farmers and ensure a stable supply of eggs in the market.

The decision highlights the need for adaptive measures and support systems to help agricultural communities navigate these difficulties and maintain their livelihoods.