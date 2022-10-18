Connect with us

Thailand

Drug dealing police spy says he gets rewarded with drugs

Published

 on 

Photo via Channel 3

A drug dealer revealed on a Channel 3 news programme that he has worked as a Thai police spy for 20 years and gets rewarded for each successful drug bust he’s involved in with a percentage of the haul to traffic and resell.

The Channel 3 report on drugs in Thailand highlighted how some drug dealers and users successfully concealed their identities from society and the police. The show also revealed how Thai police use real drug dealers as spies to infiltrate drug trafficking gangs and report back information that leads to an arrest.

Drugs in Thailand are nothing new. Both the Thai and international media report on how the kingdom is awash with drugs. So, the Thai Channel 3 news show, Sam Miti (3 มิติ), investigated the kingdom’s drug problems to try and discover the root cause.

A reporter from the news show interviewed the man who claimed he is a drug dealer and a spy secretly working for the Thai police on Sunday, October 16.

The man revealed that he had been arrested for drug use and possession a number of times in the past. The alleged spy then made known that the police struck a deal with him. If he could relay information back to them from the drug community then he would be rewarded with drugs police seized from every haul.

The man said his rewards weren’t just a token tablet here and there but whole packs of drugs.

The police stooge admitted the arrangement is convenient for him as a user and dealer but added it is getting harder to get hold of drugs in the current climate because the government is getting tougher on drugs.

The dealer said drugs are still everywhere in the country because it is easy to deal with the police if you have enough money. He ended the interview by saying, “Drugs will always be there. They will never disappear.”

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Philippines19 seconds ago

Silly anti-cheating masks in university go viral
Thailand1 hour ago

Drug dealing police spy says he gets rewarded with drugs
Crime1 hour ago

WANTED: Soldier put away for selling meth escapes from prison in northern Thailand
Sponsored1 day ago

Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach unveils senior leadership team
Thailand1 hour ago

Thailand News Today | TAT Governor: Save on Electric Bills, Fly to Thailand Instead
Pattaya1 hour ago

5 men allegedly open fire at Pattaya pool villa
Transport2 hours ago

Change in plane direction surprises Bangkok residents
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Guides2 hours ago

Affordable all you can eat barbeque buffet in Bangkok
Ask an Agent2 hours ago

The truth behind ‘rental guaranteed returns’ in Thailand
Crime2 hours ago

Serial thief blames prison friends for planning robberies
Thailand2 hours ago

Plan to push Pattalung into world’s top green destinations
Crime2 hours ago

Pattaya’s latest gold thief flees to Sri Racha
Thailand3 hours ago

50,000 chickens drown in flood at farm in central Thailand
World3 hours ago

Australia flip-flops on past decision around Israel’s capital
China3 hours ago

China Southern Airlines ready for Bangkok takeoff
Health4 hours ago

UN Ambassador Princess Sirindhorn advocates food and equality
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending