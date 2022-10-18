Drug dealing police spy says he gets rewarded with drugs

A drug dealer revealed on a Channel 3 news programme that he has worked as a Thai police spy for 20 years and gets rewarded for each successful drug bust he’s involved in with a percentage of the haul to traffic and resell.

The Channel 3 report on drugs in Thailand highlighted how some drug dealers and users successfully concealed their identities from society and the police. The show also revealed how Thai police use real drug dealers as spies to infiltrate drug trafficking gangs and report back information that leads to an arrest.

Drugs in Thailand are nothing new. Both the Thai and international media report on how the kingdom is awash with drugs. So, the Thai Channel 3 news show, Sam Miti (3 มิติ), investigated the kingdom’s drug problems to try and discover the root cause.

A reporter from the news show interviewed the man who claimed he is a drug dealer and a spy secretly working for the Thai police on Sunday, October 16.

The man revealed that he had been arrested for drug use and possession a number of times in the past. The alleged spy then made known that the police struck a deal with him. If he could relay information back to them from the drug community then he would be rewarded with drugs police seized from every haul.

The man said his rewards weren’t just a token tablet here and there but whole packs of drugs.

The police stooge admitted the arrangement is convenient for him as a user and dealer but added it is getting harder to get hold of drugs in the current climate because the government is getting tougher on drugs.

The dealer said drugs are still everywhere in the country because it is easy to deal with the police if you have enough money. He ended the interview by saying, “Drugs will always be there. They will never disappear.”