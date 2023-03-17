‘Don’t whiten teeth with nail polish’ Thai medical technologist warns

Photo via Doctor Lab Panda Facebook page.

A Thai medical technologist is warning people not to whiten their teeth with nail polish.

A popular Facebook page, Doctor Lab Panda, has warned against using nail polish to whiten teeth due to the dire health risks associated with it. Medical technologist Pakphum Dejhassadin, who runs the page, cautioned the public against the practice. He said that some make-up artists still use nail polish to whiten teeth, particularly in beauty contests. He explained that nail polish contains many harmful substances, including carcinogens, and should never be put in the mouth.



The main ingredients of nail polish include nitrocellulose, formaldehyde, resin, toluene, and dibutyl phthalate. Dibutyl phthalate, which is commonly used in paints, insecticides, and plastics, is a carcinogen that causes birth defects. Anyone who is pregnant and breastfeeding is advised not to use it.

Formaldehyde, another carcinogen used in nail polish, hardens the varnish and sticks well to nails. It is toxic to the body, and its vapours, if inhaled, can lead to burning nose, throat, and eyes, headache, nausea, and vomiting.

Toluene, a pungent solvent mixed in nail varnish, irritates the eyes and can be harmful to the nervous system if a lot of it is inhaled.

Pakphum also warned people not to eat food with one’s hands soon after painting nails, as toxins from the nail polish can enter the mouth. He further cautioned that painting nail polish on the teeth is even more dangerous as it leads to direct exposure to these toxins. Instead, he suggested that people who want whiter teeth should visit a dentist.