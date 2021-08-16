District chief in Chaiyaphum tests positive for Covid despite receiving 2 doses of AstraZeneca

The chief of the Nong Bua Ra We district in the northeastern Thai province of Chaiyaphum has tested positive for Covid. The chief has previously had 2 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, says the provincial communicable disease committee for Chaiyaphum, today.

District chief Tinpol Chalermvasutha has travelled to “many places” and participated in “many activities” with other officials from August 9 to August 13, according to Thai media. They did not provide more specific details on where any of the “many places” were…

Tinpol tested positive on Saturday with the results confirmed yesterday. He has been admitted to the Chaiyaphum Hospital for further medical attention. Thai media reports that people who have been in close contact with the DC have been quarantined for testing.

Yesterday, 2 other officials in the Nong Bua Ra We district tested positive for Covid. The district office was closed for 3 days to be disinfected. It should reopen tomorrow.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on