Dead body of Austrian man found in Andaman Sea, Krabi

Photo via Facebook/ เพจข่าวสารฅนเหนือคลอง จ.กระบี่

Locals discovered the dead body of an Austrian man in the Andaman Sea, in the southern province of Krabi, near the Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park.

Locals today at 10.30am reported the grim discovery at Ao Nang Police Station, the national park, and with the marine police. The lifeless body of the Austrian man was found a kilometre away from the Noppharat Thara Beach.

The dead foreigner, dressed in a black T-shirt, long pants, and a waist bag, showed no apparent signs of external injury. The medical team reported he drowned at least six to seven hours before the discovery.

After checking his waist bag, officers found 350 baht in cash, a guest card from a hotel near Ao Nang Beach, and a passport which identified him as 57 year old Austrian, Andreas Kluppenegger. When contacting the hotel, officers learned that the Kluppenegger had checked into the hotel on July 2.

The hotel revealed that the Austrian man left the accommodation in the evening of that day and did not come back.

Police officers believed that the deceased went to some entertainment venues on Ao Nang Beach and enjoyed the sea while he was drunk.

The dead body has been sent to Krabi Hospital for further autopsy to confirm the cause of his death. The Austrian Embassy in Bangkok revealed it will contact the man’s family and inform them of their loss.

Regrettably, this is not the first time Krabi’s shores have witnessed such sorrowful incidents. In April, an American visitor drowned while exploring the waters in the company of nine friends. He was rushed to the hospital after the incident but he died before he could be treated. The cause of the drowning was not revealed in the report.

Tragically, the seas surrounding Thailand have seen a number of similar incidents in recent times. Just last month, a Kazakhstan tourist drowned at Kata Beach in Phuket and a Russian man drowned near Patong Beach.