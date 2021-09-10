“Dark red” zone curfew, other rules remain until the end of the month

The nightly curfew for the 29 provinces classified as “dark red” zones for high Covid-19 infection rates will remain in place, at least until the end of the month. Those in Bangkok and other “dark red” provinces must stay home from 9pm to 4am, unless travel is essential.

In a Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration meeting today chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, officials decided to keep the existing measures in place until September 30. The color-coded zoning based on Covid-19 infection rates with 29 provinces classified as “dark red” zones under maximum and strict control, 37 “red” provinces, and 11 “orange” provinces.

Under the Emergency Decree, provincial governments have the power to impose additional measures depending on the local Covid-19 situation.

“Dark Red” zones

Bangkok, Kanchanaburi, Chon Buri, Chachoengsao, Tak, Nakhon Pathom, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Ratchasima, Narathiwat, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Prachinburi, Pattani, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Phetchaburi, Phetchabun, Yala, Rayong, Ratchaburi, Lop Buri, Songkhla, Singburi, Samut Prakan, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Saraburi, Suphanburi, Ang Thong

Measures until September 30…

Stay at home from 9pm to 4am unless travel is essential.

No public gatherings of more than 25 people.

Restaurants can offer dine-in services, but alcohol sales and consumption is not allowed. Indoor restaurants with air conditioning can offer dine-in services at up to 50% of the seating capacity while open-air or outdoor restaurants can offer the services at 75%.

Stores in shopping centres can reopen, but with limited business operations. Stores must close by 8pm. Tutoring centres, cinemas, spas, amusement parks, fitness centres, swimming pools, conference centres and banquet halls in shopping centres must remain closed.

“Red” zones

Kalasin, Kamphaeng Phet, Khon Kaen, Chanthaburi, Chai Nat, Chaiyaphum, Champhon, Chiang Rai, Trang, Trat, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Nakhon Sawan, Buriram, Phatthalung, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Maha Sarakham, Yasothon, Ranong, Roi Et, Lampang, Lamphun, Loei, Sisaket, Sakon Nakhon, Satun, Sa Kaeo, Sukhothai, Surin, Nong Khai, Nong Bua Lamphu, Uttaradit, Uthai Thani, Udon Thani, Ubon Ratchathani, Amnat Charoen

Measures until September 30…

No public gatherings of more than 50 people.

Restaurants can offer dine-in services until 11pm. Alcohol sales and consumption at restaurants is not allowed.

Shopping centres can remain open as usual, but trade promotion activities and events are not allowed.

“Orange” zones

Krabi, Nakhon Phanom, Nan, Bueng Kan, Phayao, Phang Nag, Phrae, Phuket, Mukdahan, Mae Hong Son, Surat Thani

Measures until September 30…

No public gatherings of more than 100 people.

Restaurants can offer dine-in services as normal, but alcohol sales and consumption is not allowed.

Shopping centres can open as normal, but arcades, game centres, and amusement parks must remain closed.

