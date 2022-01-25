Woman puts up billboard in Phuket to find missing cats, 30,000 baht reward for each

A Japanese woman paid over 300,000 baht to put up billboards in Phuket in other to find her two cats which have both been missing since last November. She says she’ll pay a 30,000 baht reward for each cat

Her Thai employee shared with Thai media that her Japanese employer brought four cats from Japan. One day, the delivery staff forgot to close the door and two of the cats ran out.

The employee told reporters that one is a 5 year old male cat named Goma and another is a 6 year old female named Tama. They used to see the cats walking nearby the house, but they ran away when people stepped closer.

The cat owner says she has a close bond with the cats, adding that she has cried a lot since they disappeared. The woman had tears in her eyes when she and her Thai employee met with reporters, saying she will pay thousands of baht to have her cats back home and safe.

SOURCE: Khaosod