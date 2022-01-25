Connect with us

Thailand

Woman puts up billboard in Phuket to find missing cats, 30,000 baht reward for each

Petch Petpailin

Published

 on 

Photo via Facebook/ กานดา เวชสนิท

A Japanese woman paid over 300,000 baht to put up billboards in Phuket in other to find her two cats which have both been missing since last November. She says she’ll pay a 30,000 baht reward for each cat

Her Thai employee shared with Thai media that her Japanese employer brought four cats from Japan. One day, the delivery staff forgot to close the door and two of the cats ran out.

The employee told reporters that one is a 5 year old male cat named Goma and another is a 6 year old female named Tama. They used to see the cats walking nearby the house, but they ran away when people stepped closer.

The cat owner says she has a close bond with the cats, adding that she has cried a lot since they disappeared. The woman had tears in her eyes when she and her Thai employee met with reporters, saying she will pay thousands of baht to have her cats back home and safe.

Put billboard to find cats

SOURCE: Khaosod

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Noble_Design
    2022-01-25 12:36
    3 minutes ago, JohninDublin said: Based on my limited knowledge of cat behaviour, they will not have wandered far. Thus if they have not been seen for two months, it is not encouraging. Cats are very good to adopting to…
    image
    ExpatPattaya
    2022-01-25 12:40
    Like paying to get your bar girl back. If she left you it is for a reason. If the cats left it is for a reason - same same. Cats are not stupid or monogamous AFAIK. They find a better…
    image
    Cabra
    2022-01-25 13:01
    Now that is someone with some disposable income...
    image
    JohninDublin
    2022-01-25 13:03
    15 minutes ago, ExpatPattaya said: Like paying to get your bar girl back. If she left you it is for a reason. If the cats left it is for a reason - same same. Cats are not stupid or monogamous…
    image
    Stonker
    2022-01-25 13:26
    20 minutes ago, JohninDublin said: It's actually very common for cats to get lost in a move. Everything is strange to them and cats of all animals, are easily stressed when moving. The recommended advice when moving home with cats,…
    Petch Petpailin

    Petpailin, or Petch, is a translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on news and what's happening in Thailand.

      Trending