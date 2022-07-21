Nok Air to make Chiang Mai a new global destination hub

Nok Air announced it is turning Chaing Mai International Airport, in the northern province of Chaing Mai, into a new hub of domestic and global routes.

The airline yesterday invited Chaing Mai Governor, Wuttiphum Julangkun, and the media to a press conference at Chiang Mai City Hall, at the Chang Phueak in the Mueng Chiang Mai District, to discuss the project.

Nok Air’s Chief Strategic Officer, Kasemsan Veerakul, explained that the airline would make Chiang Mai International Airport the company’s main hub. Company Director, Chief Executive & Financial Officer, Wutthiphum Jurangkool, said Chiang Mai was selected because it is an important province in the north of Thailand and a destination for both Thais and foreign tourists.

Kasemsan informed the gathering pack that the company would offer more routes from Chiang Mai to various destinations both in Thailand and abroad from 2022 to 2023.

Wutthiphum added Nok Air already offers some routes based in Chaing Mai, including Chiang Mai – Don Mueng (Bangkok), Chiang Mai – Ubon Ratchathani, Chiang Mai Udon Thani, and Chaing Mai Khon Kaen. But within a year the airline is expected to offer four new routes, including Chaing Mai – Suvarnabhumi (Bangkok), Chaing Mai – Nakhon Ratchasima, Chiang Mai – Mae Hong Sorn, and Chaing Mai – U-Tapao (Rayong – Pattaya).

The new route, Chaing Mai to Nakhon Ratchasima, would start operating on August 1 where two flights are available weekly. The flight from Chaing Mai to Nakhon Ratchasima will be available on Monday and Friday at 8.45am. The flight from Nakhon Ratchasima to Chiang Mai will be available on Tuesday and Saturday at 5.30am. The company will use the Q400 NextGen turboprop aircraft with 86 seats to service passengers.

The other two new routes, Chaing Mai – Suvarnabhumi and Chiang Mai – Mae Hong Sorn, were expected to take flight this year. The Chaing Mai to U-Tapao flight is still being planned. The company said it needed more time to study demand and traffic.

As regards to international routes, Nok Air aims to operate a direct flight from Chiang Mai to Singapore at the end of this year. More direct flights to China, Vietnam, Myanmar, and Laos will be available next year.

SOURCE: Prachachat