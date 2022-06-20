Cathay Pacific plants 999 mangrove trees in Thailand

Hong Kong’s flag carrier Cathay Pacific has planted 999 mangrove trees in the Khlong Khon Mangrove Forest in Samut Songkram, central Thailand as part of its “1 Ticket, 1 Tree” initiative. The airline launched the initiative last year, committing to planting 1 tree for every plane ticket bought in a one-month period. About 50 volunteers, including Cathay Pacific staff and trade agent partners, planted the 999 saplings last week.

Cathay Pacific’s aim is “carbon neutrality.” By planting trees the airline hopes to combat at least some of the carbon that the airline emits into the atmosphere with its fleet of 186 aircraft. The airline has committed to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, hoping to achieve “greener aviation.”

The airline’s website says they are “one of the first airlines in Asia to establish a timeline for making carbon neutrality a reality.”

Keri Lui, Cathay Pacific Country Manager for Thailand and Myanmar took part in the tree-planting event…

“It is a privilege for us to be able to make such a meaningful contribution to Thailand’s mangrove restoration efforts. When it comes to saving the environment, every effort counts and we are very proud to be leading the way for a sustainable future, while giving back to the communities that we serve at the same time. We sincerely thank our customers who supported this initiative by flying with us.”

Chairman of the Klong Khon Mangrove Forest Center was also in attendance…

“We are delighted to have good corporate citizens such as Cathay Pacific on board our efforts to preserve and restore our mangrove forests. These forests play an essential role in coastline protection and carbon removal, so every tree planted will offer huge benefits to the local communities and our ecosystem, both now and for many generations to come.”

Mangrove forests not only eat up carbon dioxide and produce oxygen, but they are an important tsunami defence mechanism. Mangrove forests reduce the impact of tsunamis by reducing both the height and the velocity of incoming waves. They also provide an environment for plenty of flora and fauna.

In Thailand, the number 999 is significant. Nine – pronounced “Gao” – is pronounced the same as the Thai word for “progress.”

SOURCE: Travel Daily News