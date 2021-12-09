CAAT says no masks with valves onboard flights, medical or cloth masks required

To prevent the risk of Covid-19 from spreading during flights, face masks are required onboard aircraft, but now the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand is ordering all airlines in Thailand to ban the masks that have exhalation valves. Nok Air officially announced the measure yesterday.

The authority also added that passengers and crew should wear either a medical face mask or a cloth face mask for the entire flight. According to the World Health Organisation, a mask with an exhalation valve is not suitable to wear during Covid-19 as the valve can be an access for particles to pass in and out.

