Thailand

CAAT insists air travellers still need to mask up on Thai flights

Petch Petpailin

Published

 on 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand today recommended that all travelers still need to wear face masks on flights because an airplane cabin is a confined area.

The Royal Gazette last week announced that face mask wearing is a voluntary practice in an outdoor and airy place, but recommended that people wear masks in crowded areas and venues where social distancing can’t be practiced, such as on the BTS Skytrain.

The face mask wearing news on flights was quickly shared among Thai netizens. Many thought it was fake news because of last week’s Royal Gazette announcement. But the Anti-Fake News Center Thailand confirmed the CAAT information was accurate. Wearing masks on board isn’t a rule with a penalty but the authority recommends it for health and safety reasons.

The CAAT also emphasised that every airline needs to carefully check the documents of travellers according to the nation’s travel restrictions.

The Thailand Pass and Covid-19 insurance will no longer be required for travellers who want to enter Thailand from tomorrow, July 1. But vaccinated travellers still have to provide proof of their shots to enter the kingdom, and unvaccinated people passing through airport customs have to prepare a negative result from a professional ATK test.

Travellers without a vaccination history and professional ATK test results can still enter the country but they will be required to get professional ATK tests on arrival.

SOURCE: Anti-Fake News Centre Thailand 

 

Recent comments:
Saunk
2022-06-30 21:28
2 hours ago, WilliamG said: Just back on an Emirates flight, where it is announced at check-in and on the plane, that masks MUST be worn for the entire flight. Many many not wearing, but did the dollies tell them.........NOOOOO.…
Saunk
2022-06-30 21:30
1 hour ago, HighSo said: And then surely all people said „ohhh the big WilliamG told me to be a good obedient sheeple, so I will do“ You are a security guard? Policemen? Tax guy? 😂😂😂 Guarantee you he didn't…
Manu
2022-06-30 21:44
13 minutes ago, Saunk said: Guarantee you he didn't tell anyone to do anything, people just love to talk.  Especially the wake folks. You are probably right, otherwise surely someone would have told him to shut up. I would...
Marc26
2022-06-30 21:48
On my Air Canada flight from Tokyo to Vancouver there was a older male steward He was crazy about masks   They gave out the food and he was following behind with the drink cart   And asking people what…
bushav8r
2022-06-30 23:03
1 hour ago, Marc26 said: On my Air Canada flight from Tokyo to Vancouver there was a older male steward He was crazy about masks They gave out the food and he was following behind with the drink cart And…
Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand.

