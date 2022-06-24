Passengers still required to wear face masks on BTS Skytrain

Bangkok’s BTS Skytrain operator today insisted that all passengers still have to wear a face mask on their trains and around the platform area despite an announcement on the Royal Gazette platform that face mask wearing is now voluntary in Thailand.

The Royal Gazette last night surprised people in Thailand with the official announcement that wearing masks is voluntary in outdoor and airy places. The platform still recommended people wear face masks in crowded areas, places with large groups of people, and venues where people are unable to practice social distancing.

Today, at 9.39am, BTS Skytrain operator or Bangkok Mass Transit System Public Company Limited made it clear to all passengers on the company’s Facebook page that the company requires all passengers to wear masks at all times while using the system.

This means that BTS Skytrain commuters still have to wear masks when entering the stations, waiting for the train on the platform, and traveling on the trains.

In the comment, most of Thai netizens agreed with the company’s policy. People said, “I agree 100%.” “Please keep wearing it, don’t dare to get in if no more masks,” and “Super crowded, please wear it.”

SOURCE: BTS Skytrain