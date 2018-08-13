National
Broken promises – Mong Thongdee still waits, nine years later
by Thai PBS
It was nine years ago when this young stateless boy was the media poster boy for a week with his story and dreams to represent his country in an international paper plane contest. In the wake of the granting of citizenship for four of the Mu Pa team, Mong Thongdee’s story didn’t end the same way and deserves our attention.
Mong Thongdee was born to a family of Myanmar migrant workers in Chiang Mai. He won Thai people’s hearts with his superb paper plane skills back in 2009. Mong Thongdee became Thailand’s champion at the age of 12 before going on to capture the third place at a paper plane contest in Chiba prefecture in Japan the same year.
But he had a dream beyond the trophies – Thai citizenship.
The story of Mong Thongdee reported in The Telegraph HERE.
Thai PBS reports that Mong was showered with praise and promises upon his triumphant return to Thailand. Politicians and bureaucrats lined up to ensure him that it was just a matter of time before he would get what he wanted.
It was the closest that Mong believed he got to realizing his dream. But as the governments came and went, Mong was quickly forgotten. And nine years on, from a little 12-year-old boy, Mong is now a grown-up adult and yet he is still waiting for the promise to be fulfilled.
Mong Thongdee’s story even has its own Wikipedia entry HERE.
In an interview with the Thai PBS recently, Mong recalled the attention and publicity he got upon his return from Japan in 2009 and how many of the “phuyai” came forth to promise Thai citizenship for him. Mong admitted that he was complacent and didn’t try to pursue the case himself, believing that all those “phuyai” would take care of it.
Under the Thai law, people classified as being stateless – mostly illegal immigrants and members of the various ethnic groups and their off-springs – are entitled to Thai citizenship if they can prove that they have done good deeds for the Thai society. Mong is just one of tens of thousands of people who were born in Thailand and classified as stateless. Without Thai citizenship they cannot travel freely, not entitled to health care service from the state, and are often denied education opportunities.
Disillusioned, Mong, with the encouragement of his teachers, decided to move ahead on his own to get what he believes he deserves. Mong said he sought letters of certification to prove his contributions to the country from Thai PBS, the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation. Mong said he has been helping train forest rangers on how to operate drones.
Thai PBS has issued a letter to certify that Mong has assisted with its training course in drone photography and in using drones to take aerial pictures for its drone competition programme. He is still waiting for certifications from the other two state agencies.
The stateless young man is currently training students of Ban Huay Sai school in Muang district of Chiang Mai on how to fold paper planes and how to fly them properly in preparation for the national paper plane competition at Impact Muang Thong Thani on August 28.
The interest in Mong has been revived by the recent “Wild Boars” soccer team rescue operation. Three of the young footballers and their coach faced the same plight as Mong but were eventually granted Thai citizenship last week.
Mong congratulated the Wild Boars footballers and noted that his case is more complicated. Mong was born in Thailand to parents who are migrant workers from Myanmar while the Wild Boars boys and their coach were children of ethnic hilltribe people living in Thailand.
As Mong’s hope was rekindled, good news finally came last week when was informed by the Local Administration Department that he was to receive his Thai citizenship soon. He was told that his case is now in the hands of the Interior Ministry which is awaiting a reference letter from the Ministry of Science and Technology confirming his contribution that has brought fame to the country.
After nine years of empty promises, Mong can only hope that this is not going to be another disappointment.
STORY: Thai PBS, The Nation
Monsanto says RoundUp is safe. A Californian jury disagreed with them.
A jury in San Francisco has ruled this week that RoundUp, the world’s most popular weedkiller, gave Dewayne Johnson, a former school groundskeeper, terminal cancer.
The court awarded him $39 million dollars and awarded punitive damages of $289 million to agri-chemical company Monsanto.
The man’s victories is poised to set a massive precedent for thousands of other cases that similarly claim Monsato’s famous herbicide caused the patient to contract non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The decision comes amongst a deluge of conflicting evidence on both sides of the argument that, despite decades of research, is yet to find conclusive evidence of the chemical’s failings, despite tons of anecdotal evidence.
Mr. Johnson’s case was the first to go to trial because doctors said he was close to death. In California, a dying plaintiff can be granted expedited trials. 46 year old Johnson said during the trial that used RoundUp 20-30 times a year when working as a gardener for a school in San Fransisco. He said that twice he had accidents when we was ‘soaked’ with the product, accidents that exceeded the recommended use of the chemical.
But rather than providing closure in the long-running debate, there are another 800 patients waiting for their trials in the US as they prepare to sue Monsanto over the same contention – that ‘RoundUp’ gave them cancer.
The big question remains, despite this jury ruling, whether RoundUp (glysophate) causes cancer and, if so, whether Monsanto either knew about the potential problems with the chemical or failed to warn consumers about the cancer risk.
In March 2015, the World Health Organisation International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) said the key ingredient in Roundup, glyphosate, is “probably carcinogenic to humans.” Here’s a link to the report.
Monsanto has long maintained that RoundUp does not cause cancer and the IARC report is greatly outnumbered by studies saying glyphosate is safe.
Partridge, Monsanto’s vice president of strategy, backed up the weight of evidence on Monsanto’s side.
“More than 800 scientific studies, the US EPA, the National Institutes of Health and regulators around the world have concluded that glyphosate is safe for use and does not cause cancer.”
“We all have sympathy for Mr. Johnson,” Partridge said this week. “It’s natural he’s looking for answers. Glyphosate is not the answer.”
In all cases plaintiff’s will be put into a position that they have to prove, beyond reasonable doubt, that the chemical caused their cancers.
Glysophate is a common weed killer used in Thai agriculture. Over past years there has been activists trying to ban it’s use. The Thai government has responded, so far, by putting it on a list of dangerous chemicals and is continuing its investigation into the use of the chemical in Thai agriculture.
A successful court case, coming down on the side of a plaintiff claiming the chemical caused his cancer, has brought the issue to a head and will temper many other companies and governments’ use of Glysophate in the future.
An article about glysophate from National Geographic HERE.
Teen drowns at privately run tourist attraction in Nakhon Nayok
PHOTOS: The Nation
A senior Nakhon Nayok provincial official visited a privately run tourist attraction in the district’s Tambon Hin Tang today (Monday) to inspect the scene where a female Thai tourist drowned yesterday after being swept away when playing in a river. Nakhon Nayok is an hour’s drive north east of Bangkok.
The official, Khomthat Tantiyamas, said that he would call resort operators in the area and related agencies to a meeting soon to discuss measures aimed at preventing any recurrence of such a tragic event.
Nakhon Pathom resident, 19 year old Soraya Thornpap, who did not know how to swim, was playing in a river with three other relatives and friends while holding on to one of the two flotation rings they had rented, when she was swept away by the current and slammed into a large tree. This caused her to let go of the ring and subsequently drown on Sunday afternoon.
Nakhon Nayok Governor Natthapong Sirichana then ordered workers at the Khun Dan Prakan Chon Dam to halt water-releasing from the dam to aid the rescue workers’ operation to search for and retrieve the teenager’s body, which was completed at around 6pm on Sunday.
A friend of the victim, identified only as “Jinda”, said that before they went to play in the river, they had not been warned by the attraction’s staff about any potential risk and had not been told to wear life jackets, which were available only on a rental basis. She said this was contrary to what the staff members had told the governor, namely that the existing requirement was for all water-playing visitors to wear life jackets.
Jinda said her group had decided to play in the water because they saw many visitors already doing so using only flotation rings. Moreover, she added, no lifeguards were manning various spots at the attraction, despite what the governor had been told.
STORY: The Nation
National
More rain and flood warnings for the north and north-east
The north-east regions have just been mopping up over the last week and now the TMD (Thai Meteorological Department) are warning that there’s more on the way.
Residents in the North and North-east are bracing for more rain with isolated torrential downpours on Wednesday and Thursday (August 15-16) that could trigger flash floods in the region.
TMD chief Wanchai Sakudomchai, in a weather warning issued this morning, says a tropical depression over China’s south coast with sustained winds of up to 50 kilometres per hour is on the way. The TMD say it is expected to cross into northern Vietnam on on Wednesday and Thursday this week and generate heavy rainfall in Thailand.
The same advisory also warns of the strong southwest monsoon whipping up waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand.
It says there will be waves of 2-4 metres height in the Andaman Sea and 2-3 metres in the upper Gulf of Thailand, and advised ships to proceed with caution and small boats to stay ashore.
SOURCE: The Nation
