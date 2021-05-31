Thailand
Border patrols in Thailand’s Deep South tighten following lockdown in Malaysia
Following the lockdown measures in Malaysia, troops in Thailand’s Deep South province of Narathiwat have tightened patrol along the natural border to make sure people are not entering Thailand illegally, evading checkpoints and the mandatory quarantine, to prevent Covid-19 from being spread through the country’s porous borders.
Officers will focus primarily border districts Waeng, Su-ngai Kolok and Tak Bai, areas with many natural passageways, according to the 5th Infantry Division commander Santi Sakuntanak. He adds that soldiers, rangers and border patrol police are working together to make sure people don’t cross the border illegally.
“Since the Covid-19 outbreak, the 4th Army Area commander had instructed officers to ask villagers living near the river to take their boats to the shore and detach the engine to prevent the transport of people from Malaysia to Thailand.”
Lockdown measures in Malaysia come after the country reported a high of more than 8,000 new cases on Friday. The lockdown focuses on social and economic sectors with only essential services and businesses allowed. The situation will be reviewed again after 2 weeks.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Malaysia
Full lockdown in Malaysia from tomorrow
From tomorrow, Malaysia goes into full lockdown in an attempt to flatten the curve of Covid-19 infections across the country. PM Muhyiddin Yassin had been resisting calls for a lockdown, saying he was trying to balance public health needs with economic recovery.
However, even some businesses in the country’s tourism sector have been pushing for tougher measures. Just hours before the PM announced the lockdown, the Malaysian Hotels Association called for all social and economic activities to be stopped for a 2-week period, with CEO Yap Lip Seng saying a long-term plan was needed to bring the crisis under control.
“The tourism and hotel industry is of the opinion that the government needs to implement stricter and more effective measures such as a total lockdown to control the spread as soon as possible.”
However, not all businesses in the tourism sector agree with the need for a total lockdown, with Nigel Wong from the Malaysian Association of Tour & Travel Agents saying there is a need to balance saving lives with saving livelihoods.
“Striking a balance between saving lives and saving livelihoods is crucial in order for the nation to continue its journey of recovery. The tourism sector is still a long way off from recovery and will not fully begin the recovery process until borders, both domestic and international, are reopened. MATTA has been calling for the government to come up with a tourism recovery roadmap. Of course, no one can foretell the future. Still, such a guideline will help the industry make strategic plans and preparations and align their recovery efforts to that of the government.”
The total lockdown comes as the country set a grim record of over 8,000 new cases reported on Friday. A full “Phase 1” lockdown of social and economic sectors is now being implemented until June 14. Only essential services are permitted to operate during this time, with the situation being reviewed in 2 weeks.
SOURCE: TTR Weekly
Malaysia
Malaysia heads into another 2 week full lockdown
Malaysia is going back into a full lockdown for 2 weeks, starting this Tuesday. The Malaysian PM Muhyiddin Yassin announced the nationwide “total lockdown” as the country battles with a new surge of Covid-19.
The lockdown will run from June 1 – 14 and only essential and emergency services would remain in operation.
According to the prime ministers office, the Malaysian government will announce a package of subsidies to affected businesses and industry, but no details are available at this time.
New strains and hospitals under strain have forced the government to act but the 2 week circuit-breaker lockdown surprised opposition MPs and business groups.
Announcing the lockdown yesterday the Malaysian PM said the decision followed 4 straight days of rising infections. 549,514 people have now been infected in Malaysia since the start of the pandemic. 61 deaths were also announced o Friday.
“With the latest rise in daily cases showing a drastically upward trend, hospital capacity across the country to treat Covid-19 patients are becoming limited.”
“The government will ensure the public healthcare system will not collapse and a variety of support and help will be given to the Health Ministry.”
At this stage only 8.4% of the Malaysian population have been vaccinated with at least 1 dose.
But, even as the PM announced the 2 week lockdown, he also foreshadowed that the re-opening would then be staged based on the success of the 14 day full lockdown, over a period of 4 weeks.
Like Thailand, Malaysia remains under a state of emergency which was imposed in January to give the government additional powers to implement policies and fast-track reaction to the country’s localised crises.
Malaysia
Malaysian PM under fire as Covid-19 infections climb
The Malaysian PM is being slammed by the public and opposition politicians alike as a state of emergency introduced in January has failed to curb the spread of Covid-19. Under the state of emergency, Muhyiddin Yassin was able to suspend Parliament, with the emergency not due to end until August. Critics say the suspension of Parliament is a suspension of democracy and has done nothing to stop the spread of the virus.
Daily new infections have more than doubled since the state of emergency was introduced, reaching a record high of 7,857 yesterday. Covid-related deaths reached an all-time high earlier this week. Some of the country’s largest hospitals are feeling the pressure, with Covid ICU beds fully occupied.
Azalina Othman Said, deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, says the reluctance by many Malaysians to get vaccinated shows they have lost faith in their government. Posting on Twitter, she says a lack of public confidence must be addressed through public debate in Parliament.
“When citizens are disconnected and angry, do not expect gratitude. Given that Covid-19 is here to stay for years to come, we cannot afford to be in a state of emergency forever. Do we remain the only country in the world that has immobilised Parliament in times of crisis?”
The Malaysian PM has been dogged by criticism of the government’s handling of the pandemic, with the hashtag, #Kerajaangagal, or failed government, trending on Twitter. A tweet from a member of the opposition Muda party calling for the government to be removed has been shared over 400 times.
Meanwhile, the PM says he’s happy to accept criticism, as long as Malaysians continue to support efforts to combat the virus.
“They can call me ‘stupid prime minister,’ it’s okay. I know how difficult it is to manage. But this is our joint responsibility.”
SOURCE: Bloomberg
