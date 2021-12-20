Connect with us

Body found 3 months after tugboat capsizes in Ayutthaya

After a months-long search, dive and rescue teams have recovered the bodies of both a husband and wife who drowned when a tugboat capsized by a confluence, where the Chao Phraya River and Pasak River meet. The boat sank back in September in front of the Phanan Choeng Temple in Ayutthaya.

The captain’s body was later found near the Rama 8 bridge in Bangkok, but his wife remained missing. Rescuers stalled the search due to a rough current and depths reaching more than 20 metres. Once rescuers resumed the search, it took three days to recover the tugboat. Reports today say the remains of the 51 year old woman were found trapped in the engine room.

The tugboat was one of five boats carrying mineral materials from Sichang Island to the pier in Ayutthaya. The rough current at the confluence caused the boat to take on water and sink.

After over three months of waiting, the daughter said that she was happy to at least finally recovered her mother’s remains and thanked the rescue team.

SOURCE: Sanook | Matichon

 

