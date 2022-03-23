Thailand
80 million baht “Thai Riviera” coastal road planned for province along the Andaman Sea
A “Thai Riviera” road will be built along the coast six of Thailand’s Andaman provinces, if the Office of Transport’s request for 80 million baht gets approved. Beginning in Ranong, the road will run through Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and end in Satun province. The road is part of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s plan to boost the economy and tourism in southern Thailand.
If the budget gets approved, the Office of Transport will spend the next two years making a development plan, which will be presented to the Transport Ministry for approval sometime after May 2024.
Prayut invited the Transport Ministry to look into the feasibility of the coastal road in October last year. The plan must consider the road’s impacts on the economy and environment. Engineering, project value, managing land ownership and local opinions must also be taken into consideration.
The OTP will study foreign examples of coastal roads, some of which are elevated in areas unsuitable for ground construction.
SOURCE: Nation
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
UPDATE: Russia claims it destroyed Ukraine ‘weapons depot’ with hypersonic missile
Motorcycle event organisers apologise for allowing father to carry baby during big bike test drive
Thailand News Today | More competition for thai taxis!
Get the best quality dental treatment at Edelweiss Dental House
No Songkran water fights in Pattaya, mayor confirms
Family in Prachinburi find poisonous centipede in tin of fish
Cryptocurrency payments banned in Thailand, trading still okay
80 million baht “Thai Riviera” coastal road planned for province along the Andaman Sea
Blackpink’s Lisa returns to return home, Buriram meatball vendors prepare to serve star’s favourite snack
Drug trafficking suspect who allegedly shot at police last year arrested, South Thailand
Black box flight recorder found in China Eastern wreckage
Upcoming seafood festival at Nai Yang Beach this Friday and Saturday, Phuket
Marriott launches new hotel in Pattaya, plans to expand in Thailand this year
Department of Special Investigation releases music video to warn about call centre scams
Asia News Today | Tourists found dead in Philippines & China-Laos railway
Chon Buri farmer catches huge python in his chicken coop
Spicy som tam vendor in Thailand brings in 10,000 baht a day after posing in lingerie
AirAsia to resume Malaysia-Thailand flights, open 3 routes in April and May
Hospitality sector, tourism operators call for entry restrictions to be dropped now
Tangmo: Fresh autopsy of Thai actress dispels suspicions (preliminary findings)
FTI wants Test & Go dropped, all entry restrictions lifted for vaccinated arrivals
Thailand to scrap pre-arrival Covid-19 tests from April
Unpacking the long and winding road to ‘endemic’ in Thailand – latest changes to Covid restrictions
Songkran 2022 might be back on in Thailand, but…
Thailand’s power will be more expensive in May
Official assigned to “investigate” anyone who shares Lisa Blackpink’s whisky ads
Most of Thailand to be hit by heavy rainfall today and tomorrow
Foreign affairs ministry reminds tourists Thailand’s land borders mostly still closed
Thailand’s State of Emergency extended, again
Carl’s Jr. says goodbye to Thailand, stores in Bangkok and Pattaya close next week
Aircraft wreckage washes up on Nakhon Si Thammarat beach in Southern Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Press Room2 days ago
CBRE recommends top 5 luxury condominiums in Phuket with fantastic locations
- Malaysia4 days ago
AirAsia to resume Malaysia-Thailand flights, open 3 routes in April and May
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Hospitality sector, tourism operators call for entry restrictions to be dropped now
- Thailand3 days ago
Most of Thailand to be hit by heavy rainfall today and tomorrow
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Foreign affairs ministry reminds tourists Thailand’s land borders mostly still closed
- Indonesia2 days ago
All quarantine rules lifted for international travellers to Indonesia
- Myanmar3 days ago
Thailand is the 61st happiest country in the world
- Cambodia4 days ago
Blood and organ harvesting claims by Thai woman in Cambodia were fake
Recent comments: