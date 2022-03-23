80 million baht “Thai Riviera” coastal road planned for province along the Andaman Sea

A “Thai Riviera” road will be built along the coast six of Thailand’s Andaman provinces, if the Office of Transport’s request for 80 million baht gets approved. Beginning in Ranong, the road will run through Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and end in Satun province. The road is part of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s plan to boost the economy and tourism in southern Thailand.

If the budget gets approved, the Office of Transport will spend the next two years making a development plan, which will be presented to the Transport Ministry for approval sometime after May 2024.

Prayut invited the Transport Ministry to look into the feasibility of the coastal road in October last year. The plan must consider the road’s impacts on the economy and environment. Engineering, project value, managing land ownership and local opinions must also be taken into consideration.

The OTP will study foreign examples of coastal roads, some of which are elevated in areas unsuitable for ground construction.

SOURCE: Nation