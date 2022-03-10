Best staycation hotels in Bangkok 2022

Are you struggling to satisfy your wanderlust amidst travel and budget restrictions? Have you been yearning to take a break from the hustle and bustle in Bangkok?

What if we tell you that there is a budget-friendly, stress-free and safe way to satisfy all your needs? Take a staycation! What does staycation mean? Well, “Staycation” is a ‘vacation’ spent ‘staying in’. Otherwise, the perfect opportunity for you to indulge in self-care while enjoying the essence of vacation. Check out these top 5 hotels in Bangkok idealistic for a staycation!

1. Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort

Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort, set within 11 acres of nature along the river, has all you need for a relaxing staycation away from the city’s traffic and skyscrapers. Start your day with a breathtaking view of The River of Kings. In the afternoon, relax on a sun lounger sipping a mocktail. Allow the Anantara Signature Massage to help you relax and unwind. Then, indulge in authentic Thai dishes on the riverboat to round out your perfect staycation.

Address: 257 1-3 Charoen Nakhon Rd, Khwaeng Samre, Khet Thon Buri, Bangkok 10600

2. Shanghai Mansion Bangkok

How does having a staycation in Shanghai in the 1930s sound to you? Shanghai Mansion Bangkok, an award-winning luxury boutique hotel, teleports you to China. Unwind and enjoy the highly-acclaimed spa treatments at the Spa Burasari, listen to live nightly jazz performances or step out to explore the bustling nightlife at China Town while experimenting with tantalizing foods.

Address: 479-481 Yaowaraj Road, Samphantawong, Bangkok 10100

3. Mandarin Oriental Hotel

Of course, we cannot miss the Mandarin Oriental Hotel. Marked by 145 years of history, the hotel is a gem amidst the hectic Bangkok city life. If you are willing to splurge and pamper yourself, book the Staycation by M.O. package! Enjoy your welcome bottle of chilled Louis Roederer Champagne and a hearty breakfast overlooking while taking in the stunning view of The River of Kings. Plus, you can be worry-free about time since you are entitled to a 36-hour stay, with special early check-in at 8 AM and late checkout at 8 PM.

Address: 48 Oriental Ave, Khwaeng Bang Rak, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500

4. Intercontinental Bangkok

Fancy a cosmopolitan escape right in the heart of Bangkok? Spend your staycation at Intercontinental Bangkok and experience the best of both worlds- immerse yourself in the hotel’s luxurious amenities or step out to explore what mid-city Bangkok has to offer! What’s more, there is a perfect Staycation Package provided with the prices starting at only 3,399 net per night. Several exclusive benefits such as outstanding nightly credits, discounts on amenities and early/late checkouts are offered as well!

Address: 973 Phloen Chit Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

5. Four Seasons Bangkok

Enjoy the unrivalled view of Bangkok from the comfort of your bed. Lit yourself a lavendar-scented aroma candle and dip into your bubble bath, melt away your worries and tension with the magical touch of professional masseuses, and savour the juicy Peking duck and intricately sorted dim sum while taking in the view. There’s also a lot more to see and do inside the hotel! Explore the spectacular collection of artworks by curated and emerging artists at the Art Space, or prioritize your wellness by using the hotel’s high-tech fitness facilities. This is just a glimpse of your staycation at Four Seasons Bangkok!

Address: 300/1 Charoen Krung Road, Sathorn, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10120

With everything that is going on in the world, the importance of self-care cannot be stressed enough. Hence, we’ve readily compiled these hotels for your perfect staycation experience. Skip the hassle and plan your well-deserved staycation at one of the hotels we’ve stated!

