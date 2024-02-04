Barber assaulted by irate Russian client at Jomtien salon

Photo courtesy of Sanook

A violent outburst at a hair salon in Jomtien, Chon Buri Province, has left a local barber in shock after a Russian customer, dissatisfied with his haircut, attacked the barber and vandalised the salon. Supachai Maneecharoen, a 32 year old barber, was the victim of the assault which occurred yesterday afternoon around 4pm.

The incident unfolded when the Russian client, who was unable to communicate in English and used hand gestures to describe the desired haircut, became enraged with the outcome after more than twenty minutes of service. The customer began by banging on the table, startling everyone present, before grabbing the clippers and shearing off a part of Supachai’s hair. Following the attack, the customer coolly left the scene on a motorcycle.

Supachai, with over seven years of experience in hairdressing, expressed to the police that he had never encountered such an event throughout his career. During the confrontation, he decided not to retaliate, hoping that the foreign client would return to apologize and explain his actions. Fortunately, the salon’s security cameras captured the entire episode, providing clear evidence for the police.

The barber reported the incident to Deputy Inspector Chalawit Athipansi of Pattaya City Police Station, Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chonburi Province. Police are now using the CCTV footage to identify and pursue the aggressive customer for further legal action.

