Sukhumvit bar owner threatens tourists with gun | Thaiger News Today
In Thailand, media outlets have formed an alliance to provide live reporting of unofficial election results during the upcoming General Election. This was prompted by the Election Commission’s (EC) decision to use a non–real–time official reporting format, which has raised concerns about transparency and fairness.
The missing Frenchman lost in the forest around Khao Eto Mountain in Prachin Buri province in central Thailand was found this morning.
In the lively nightlife area of Sukhumvit in Bangkok, it can be difficult to choose which bar is good and which one is bad. However, a foreign tourist in Bangkok has reported being threatened with a shotgun by the owner of a bar in the area, which may be a sign that it is not the best choice.
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.