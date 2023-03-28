Sukhumvit bar owner threatens tourists with gun | Thaiger News Today

https://youtu.be/aDIw1-bTVMg

In Thailand, media outlets have formed an alliance to provide live reporting of unofficial election results during the upcoming General Election. This was prompted by the Election Commission’s (EC) decision to use a non–real–time official reporting format, which has raised concerns about transparency and fairness.

Follow us on :













The missing Frenchman lost in the forest around Khao Eto Mountain in Prachin Buri province in central Thailand was found this morning.

In the lively nightlife area of Sukhumvit in Bangkok, it can be difficult to choose which bar is good and which one is bad. However, a foreign tourist in Bangkok has reported being threatened with a shotgun by the owner of a bar in the area, which may be a sign that it is not the best choice.