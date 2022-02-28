Thailand
Bangkok police allegedly shoots and kills colleague on accident while drunk
A 50 year old police officer was shot to death at a police station in Bangkok, allegedly by his close colleague who was reportedly drunk and showing off his new guns.
A senior police officer told Thai media that the officers were not on duty or in uniform were the shooting occurred. The off-duty officers were lounging an office at a meeting room of the Dusit Police Station when one officer, Chaiwat, walked in, appearing to be drunk. Chaiwat started showing off his two new guns – a .22 Luger rifle and a 9-millimetre Taurus pistol.
Reports say the officers noticed that he was a bit drunk and warned to keep the gun away, but he didn’t listen. Then, the suspect played with the gun and accidentally shot one of the guns. An officer identified as Wararit was found shot in the left side of his chest. He was immediately sent to the hospital, but later died.
Chaiwat was forced to leave his position and now faces murder charges. The authorities insisted the suspect and victim were close friends and did not have any personal conflict.
