Thailand

Bangkok Amongst Best Places to Celebrate New Years | GMT

In today’s episode, Christmas Eve raid finds 40 underage pub patrons drinking, Corpse wearing Royal Thai Navy shirt is a fisherman, not a HTMS Sukhothai sailor, Hongkongers to pay 4.5 baht for plastic bags, PM calls for NYE caution and City a top 10 NYE party spot.

