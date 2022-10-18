Arrest warrant for Thai activist who missed court hearing over lese majeste

Bangkok’s Southern Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for a young Thai activist and dance teacher after she failed to attend a court meeting over lese majeste charges.

The woman, 29 year old Kanlaymon “Mint” was scheduled to appear in court on October 4, but failed to show up. She had been granted bail, and the person who bailed her now faces a fine of 200,000 baht.

Mint also faces charges from the Thonburi Criminal Court offences against the King and the Advertising Control Act. A court hearing over this is scheduled for November 21, Matichon reported. If Mint does not show up, an arrest warrant will be issued over this as well.

Reporter Pravit Rojanaphruk has posted on Facebook saying that a trusted source told him that Mint has now fled Thailand.

Under Section 112 of Thailand’s Criminal Code, also known as the lese majeste law, those who defame, insult or threaten the royal family face a prison sentence of three to 15 years.

Another lese majeste case happened in Thailand in July this year. A 34 year old factory worker Udom was initially accused of violating the law based on Facebook posts that he wrote between October 2021 and January 2021, according to Thai Lawyers for Human Rights.

The man was originally sentenced to six years in prison, but when he confessed to owning the Facebook profile and writing the offending post, the court reduced his sentence to four years. He was later granted bail in to appeal his case on the security of 15,000 baht, in addition to the original 30,000 baht filed when he was indicted.