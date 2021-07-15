Thailand
Army files defamation complaint against social media users over “fake news”
Following rumours spread on social media saying Thai soldiers travelling to the US for Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines when they were actually going overseas for parachute training, the Royal Thai Army filed a defamation complaint against 9 people who allegedly spread the so-called “fake news.”
A representative from the army filed a complaint with the Nang Loeng police station yesterday on chief Gen Narongpan Jittkaewtae’s behalf. 8 of the people named in the complaint face charges for posts made on Facebook while the other used Twitter, a source told the Bangkok Post, adding that more people will also face charges.
Under Thai law, defamation carries a punishment of up to 2 years in jail and an up to 200,000 baht fine. Thai authorities recently said they are cracking down on fake news spread on social media, especially when it relates to the Covid-19 situation.
The Digital Economy and Society Ministry’s Anti-Fake News Centre reported more than 50 cases of fake news posted over the past month, with most related to the coronavirus or vaccines. Those who posted or shared misleading information found to threaten national security or cause public panic could be punished under Thailand’s Computer Crime Act which carries a maximum penalty of 5 years in prison and an up to 100,000 baht fine.
Recently, a photo of Thai soldiers at the airport, preparing for a flight to the US, was widely spread on social media, with many posts claiming the soldiers were travelling overseas for vaccinations and using tax money to fund the trip. The 114 Thai soldiers were actually headed to the States for a strategic airborne operation exercise at Fort Bragg in North Carolina. The troops had received AstraZeneca and Sinovac vaccines in Thailand and the trip was paid for by the US, according to the deputy army spokesperson.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Army files defamation complaint against social media users over “fake news”
Pattaya still eyes September reopening despite Covid-19 surge
Monk uses electric cart on morning alms, other monks reportedly not thrilled
Thailand international boat show coming to Phuket in 2022
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Available Covid patient beds at Bangkok hospitals hit “critical level”
Top 5 Halal Restaurants in Bangkok
Nakhon Ratchasima hospital discontinues vaccinations citing confusing government policy, also AstraZeneca vaccines are out of stock
With Covid-19, Tourism Ministry mulls new reopening strategy
Thursday Covid Update: Provincial totals; 2,224 new cases in Bangkok
New Covid-19 response teams to be dispatched to 69 Bangkok communities
Man tries to bluff his way through Phuket checkpoint, police unravel ruse
The 5 Best Spa Hotels in Bangkok
Travellers from “dark red” and “red” zones must be vaccinated to enter Phuket
Phuket finds 3 more infected visitors, total now stands at 10
Chon Buri “closes” 2 factories and construction camp, work will continue
Bangkok Book Festival returns, online
No foreign tourists to arrive tomorrow, the first day of “Samui Plus” reopening
Sinovac not effective against Delta variant, AstraZeneca is
Thailand News Today | Soft Samui launch, warning over Fake News, Only Fans disrupts girlie bars | July 14
Slow start for “Samui Plus” reopening, only 33 seats booked for this month
12 Sandbox travellers in quarantine request to leave Thailand
Thailand ranked 3rd to last worldwide on Covid-19 handling
80 Bangkok roadblocks to curb Covid-19 spread before lockdown
Public warned about immigration police impersonators asking for bribes
First night of curfew: 299 arrested
Lockdown tomorrow: What to expect in Bangkok and beyond
Thai authorities crackdown on Covid-19 “fake news,” posters could face jail time
BREAKING: Stay at home orders, travel restrictions in Bangkok and 9 other provinces
CCSA clarifies what shops can and can’t open in Bangkok
Covid UPDATE: 9,326 new infections, provincial totals
Officials argue most leaving Sandbox aren’t unhappy
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Koh Samui23 hours ago
No foreign tourists to arrive tomorrow, the first day of “Samui Plus” reopening
- Koh Samui1 day ago
Slow start for “Samui Plus” reopening, only 33 seats booked for this month
- Crime2 days ago
Public warned about immigration police impersonators asking for bribes
- Bangkok2 days ago
First night of curfew: 299 arrested
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thai authorities crackdown on Covid-19 “fake news,” posters could face jail time
- Bangkok21 hours ago
CCSA clarifies what shops can and can’t open in Bangkok
- Phuket1 day ago
Officials argue most leaving Sandbox aren’t unhappy
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Tuesday Covid Update: 8,685 new cases; provincial totals