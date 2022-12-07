Connect with us

Another Taxi scam in Bangkok! | GMT

Taxi meter rises suspiciously quickly in Bangkok, Thailand. Frenchman arrested for scamming Thai woman out of 2 million baht in Bangkok. A policeman was fined 500 baht for blocking an ambulance in northeast Thailand. Overstay crackdown uses facial recognition tech. – all coming up on Thailand News Today.

