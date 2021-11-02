PM says Thailand will step up fight against climate change

Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has vowed to step up Thailand’s focus on tackling climate change. He made this announcement yesterday in Glasgow at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference of the Parties, also known as the COP26. This convention is a forum in which world leaders can meet and make plans to address relevant climate issues.

Prayut announced in his speech that Thailand had set a goal previously under the United Nations framework to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 7% by 2020, and the country exceeded that goal by more than two times. He also reaffirmed his country’s willingness to aid in the fight against climate change.

“I would like to express Thailand’s readiness to fully increase the level of solving the climate problem by all means in order to reach international goals and standards.”

Prayut added that with technological developments and international cooperation, he hopes that Thailand could achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and net-zero emissions by 2065. The conference is scheduled to run until November 12. Prayut is expected to provide more details on Thailand’s strategy to achieve its climate goals. He concluded by calling upon leaders to prioritize taking care of our planet.

“We all don’t have a second chance…because we don’t have a second world…”

The prime minister was also able to meet with a number of important world leaders, such as Germany’s Angela Merkel, American president Joe Biden and Boris Johnson from the United Kingdom.

