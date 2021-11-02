Connect with us

Environment

PM says Thailand will step up fight against climate change

Luke Albers

Published

 on 

Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and US President Joe Biden at COP 26 | Photo via government spokesperson

Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has vowed to step up Thailand’s focus on tackling climate change. He made this announcement yesterday in Glasgow at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference of the Parties, also known as the COP26. This convention is a forum in which world leaders can meet and make plans to address relevant climate issues.

Prayut announced in his speech that Thailand had set a goal previously under the United Nations framework to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 7% by 2020, and the country exceeded that goal by more than two times. He also reaffirmed his country’s willingness to aid in the fight against climate change.

I would like to express Thailand’s readiness to fully increase the level of solving the climate problem by all means in order to reach international goals and standards.”

Prayut added that with technological developments and international cooperation, he hopes that Thailand could achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and net-zero emissions by 2065. The conference is scheduled to run until November 12. Prayut is expected to provide more details on Thailand’s strategy to achieve its climate goals. He concluded by calling upon leaders to prioritize taking care of our planet.

“We all don’t have a second chance…because we don’t have a second world…”

The prime minister was also able to meet with a number of important world leaders, such as Germany’s Angela Merkel, American president Joe Biden and Boris Johnson from the United Kingdom.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Cathat
2021-11-02 22:59
Perhaps a good place to start would be putting a stop to the seasonal burning up north that many people have been complaining about for decades and zilch has been done about.
Benroon
2021-11-02 23:12
Introducing annual vehicle MOT's would probably halve it ! (and save a few thousands lives as a bonus!)
DiJoDavO
2021-11-02 23:13
Is Covid done or something? All I hear now is suddenly climate climate climate. It must be climate season again. It's as if they know Covid is not scary for people anymore, so now back to climate, which they have…
HolyCowCm
2021-11-02 23:20
Well I guess he is going total solar power, stopping the growing of rice in water saturated fields and disbanding Parliament to stop all emissions from here. 😵
riclag
2021-11-02 23:22
555 Sorry I can't help it! The PM can't even police the dumping of trash in the ocean that borders Thailand. After a storm some beaches look like someone went up and down the beach with a dozer ,spreading trash!
Luke Albers

Luke Albers is a writer from the United States. He graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelors degree in political science and a certificate in peace, conflict and security studies. He has lived and worked in Africa and India, and now calls Thailand home. Luke loves to use his writing to connect with new people and places.

Trending