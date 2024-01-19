Actress Ava Six Scenes clears up 150 million baht credit card rumour

A video that has been creating a buzz on social media recently features Ava Pawornwan Verapuchong, a millionaire actress.

The video shows Ava pulling a credit card from her wallet, causing viewers to focus on the card. It is a THE WISDOM (Visa Infinite) card from Kasikorn Thai Bank, which is exclusively for those with deposits and investments starting at 150 million baht.

However, the video has led many to mistakenly believe that Ava’s credit card has a credit limit of up to 150 million baht. Ava recently cleared the air about her credit card on her social media platform, reported Sanook.

“Thanks for the cute clip from the Lan Na Indy page. After reading several comments, I feel so encouraged. Thank you for your love and care. It means a lot to me. What I want to clarify is that this credit card is an add-on from my brother’s, it does not have 150 million (laughing). And the limit is not even 100,000 baht.

“My brother wants us to spend on what is necessary and not extravagantly. All the giveaway videos you see are from my own money. If my brother sponsors any part of it, it will be stated in the video. I wanted to clarify this because many people might misunderstand and think I have 150 million in the card. Thanks for every compliment comment. I love to show them to my parents and my brother. They feel proud too. Thank you so much.”

Ava also mentioned that her brother encourages prudent and necessary spending, not extravagance.

