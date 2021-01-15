A wild elephant kills 80 year old camper in Khao Yai | The Thaiger

Thailand
A wild elephant kills 80 year old camper in Khao Yai
A wild elephant killed an 80 year old man camping in Khao Yai National Park early this morning. Park officials believe the bull elephant was in musth, which is when the elephant has rise in reproductive hormones and becomes aggressive.
80 year old Prayot Jitbun was sleeping in his tent when the elephant attacked. Other nearby campers alerted park officials saying the elephant had walked around the Prayot’s car before becoming angry and stomping on his tent, then throwing the man into a tree.
Fresh fruit was inside the man’s car and park officials believe the smell of the fruit attracted the elephant. Park officials suspect the animal became angry and attacked when it couldn’t reach the fruit.
The wild elephant, known as “Phlai Due” had been fitted with a tracking collar earlier this month. The officials say this is the first person attacked by an elephant in the park this year and ensure it won’t happen again.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Roi Et records first case of Covid-19 in employee from Chon Buri karaoke bar
The north-eastern province of Roi Et has confirmed its first Covid-19 case since last month’s resurgence of the virus. Governor Chayan Sirimas says the patient is a female employee from a karaoke joint in the Sri Racha district of Chon Buri province, in the east of the country.
“She had close contact with another patient from Chon Buri province (her younger sister) who tested positive earlier on January 9. She then took a test on January 10 at Roi Et Hospital and found that she was also infected. Both patients have symptoms of coughing and sore throat with no fever.”
According to the Nation Thailand report, the travel history and timeline of the woman’s positive test is as follows:
January 1: She travelled with her sister and the sister’s husband from Sri Racha in Chon Buri to the Muang district of Roi Et. The journey was undertaken in a personal car.
January 4 – 6: The woman visited a local market while wearing a face mask.
January 5: Her sister and sister’s husband left Roi Et and returned to Chon Buri in their car.
January 7: The woman is contacted by Sri Racha health officials, who tell her she is “high risk”, after a customer at the karaoke business where she works has tested positive for the virus. The woman does not get tested that day, but her sister, also employed at the karaoke joint, is tested at Chon Buri hospital the next day.
January 9: The sister’s test result comes back positive.
January 10: The sister’s husband also tests positive. The woman then gets tested and is also confirmed as positive.
According to Sri Racha health officials, 10 employees from the karaoke business have tested positive for the virus. 9 family members who had close contact with the 2 sisters have all tested negative. There are 7 people who had close contact with the sister’s husband. Of those, 3 have tested negative and 4 are waiting for their results.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Schools and lottery market in Loei close after family tests positive for Covid-19
Schools and a lottery market in the Northeastern province Loei were ordered to close after a family tested positive for Covid-19. The province is marked as a “yellow zone” under high surveillance with a total of 6 reported Covid-19 infections.
Schools will be temporarily closed from today until 24 January, while the lottery market will be closed from today onwards.
The family who tested positive are a 78 year old woman, a 13 year old 7th grad student, and a 6 year old kindergarten student. The provincial authority says the family all went to a school and the market lottery, resulting in the closure of schools and a lottery market today.
The cases were detected in a proactive testing campaign which tested more than 1,200 people. There are 35 people at “high risk” waiting for test results.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World | CCSA
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
500 kilograms of methamphetamine found hidden in phone booth call boxes
Police found 500 kilograms of methamphetamine and other illegal drugs hidden in 154 phone booth call boxes at a home in the Isaan province Khon Kaen. Officers from the Narcotics Suppression Bureau raided the home yesterday and arrested 6 people who are suspected of being members of a major drug trafficking operation in the Northeast.
Along with half a tonne of crystal methamphetamine, police found 1.2 million speed pills, 200 ecstasy pills and 1 kilogram of ketamine, all hidden in the phone booth call boxes, according to deputy national police chief Manu Mekmok.
Police suspect the packages containing the call boxes full of drugs were ready to be sent to Southern Thailand. Police say the alleged drug traffickers used a similar tactic in the past, concealing drugs in car engines, exercise equipment and loud speakers, then shipping the packages to the South.
The 6 suspects were arrested on charges of possessing illicit drugs.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
A wild elephant kills 80 year old camper in Khao Yai
40 arrested in a suspected gambling house in Nonthaburi
Former finance minister proposes legalisation of gambling
Travelling in Thailand, Covid and Mor Chana | VIDEO
Kanchanaburi governor orders all hotels in the province to close immediately
Covid-19 projected to reduce Americans’ life expectancy – USC/Princeton study
Customers steadily decline at seafood market due to Covid-19 fears
UPDATE: At least 34 dead and 600 injured after Indonesia earthquake
Pattaya hotels want official closure order to get unemployment benefits
Lost couple in Koh Pha Ngan forest rescued by tourist police and park officers
Police say Phuket school won’t be charged for employing foreign teachers without a work permit
Bangkok enveloped in bad smog Friday
Tower Of Babble – Have your say on The Thaiger | VIDEO
Man drives car onto Bangkok airport runway while allegedly under the influence of drugs
Thailand’s emergency decree extended again
Thailand orders 63 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines
Bangkok officials to consider easing Covid restrictions
UPDATE: Phuket announces restrictions for travel to Phuket
Phuket governor announces new restrictions for travel to Phuket, effective now
Travel documents now required for 5 provinces hit hardest by Covid
Thai travel agents call for vaccinated foreigners to be exempt from quarantine by third quarter of 2021
Cannabis café: Prachin Buri hospital opens “Taste of Ganja” restaurant
At least 6 deaths in Bangkok suspected to be caused by new illicit drug cocktail
Australian dies after falling from Pattaya condo balcony
Phuket is hit with a triple Covid crisis | VIDEO
Thailand ranks 4th in the world for highest loss of tourism revenue – Official ESTA
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
245 new cases, 181 locally transmitted-Covid update
Thai Vietjet announces 6 and 12 month unlimited travel passes
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Thailand News Today | No national lockdown, Bangkok schools closed, Abortion Bill | Dec 24
Thailand News Today | Covid outbreak update, migrant workers ‘dumped’, Phuket’s fake cases | Dec 23
Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22
Trending
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok officials to consider easing Covid restrictions
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thai travel agents call for vaccinated foreigners to be exempt from quarantine by third quarter of 2021
- Thailand3 days ago
Cannabis café: Prachin Buri hospital opens “Taste of Ganja” restaurant
- Economy3 days ago
Thailand ranks 4th in the world for highest loss of tourism revenue – Official ESTA
- Thailand3 days ago
Thai Vietjet announces 6 and 12 month unlimited travel passes
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Thailand’s rich not eligible for 3,500 baht government handout
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Screening measures to enter Phuket, travellers from “red zone” provinces to self-quarantine
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Golf quarantine now available in 6 golf resorts