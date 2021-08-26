Connect with us

Thailand

7 teenagers arrested for allegedly planning to use small bombs at protest

narisasethi

Published

 on 

Screenshot

Police arrested seven teenagers for allegedly possessing ping pong bombs with plans to use them at an upcoming protest in Bangkok. Officers raided a home in Nakhon Pathom, right outside the capital, at around 3:30am yesterday and seized 18 ping pong bombs. The teenagers at the home, ages 12 to 19, were arrested. Police also confiscated 3.69 grams of marijuana, knives, and a cutting board.

One teenager allegedly claimed ownership of the ping pong bombs. Reports in Thai media says the explosives were planned to be used at the August 29 protest in Bangkok. The teens face charges for possession of cannabis, which is still classified as a Category 5 drug, possession of explosives without permission, and for violating the Emergency Decree which bans gatherings of more than 5 people in “dark red” provinces.

Over the past year, there have been youth-led protests demanding monarchy reform and democracy. At major rallies, police have used tear gas, rubber bullets, and water cannons to break up the crowds. Recently, numerous activist groups have been calling on PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to resign due to what they say is mismanagement during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last week, three other teenagers were arrested for allegedly possessing ping pong bombs and handing them out at a protest in Bangkok’s Din Daeng area. 75 ping pong bombs were seized from the home. Officers say the teenagers purchased the small explosives from a factory had added gunpowder to make them more powerful.

SOURCE: Channel 7 News

 

narisasethi

Narisa is a creative content writer covering range of topics from leisure, lifestyle and news. Graduated with a degree from University of West England, Bristol.

Trending