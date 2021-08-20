Connect with us

Bangkok

Teenagers arrested for handing out small bombs at Bangkok protest

Tanutam Thawan

Published

 on 

Photo via Cybercrime Division

Police arrested three teenagers for allegedly distributing ping pong bombs at Sunday’s protest in Bangkok’s Din Dang area. Officers say the teenagers had added more gunpowder to the explosives to make them more powerful. Police seized 75 ping pong bombs from a suspect’s home.

The teenagers allegedly told police that they had purchased the 100 ping bombs from a factory in Samut Prakan, just southeast of Bangkok, for 300 baht. The teens then added gunpowder to the explosives and and brought the bombs to a protest on Sunday to sell.

The teens sold the explosives through on the social media app TikTok, according to CyberCrime Investigation Bureau commissioner, Kornchai Klaiklueng. Two transactions were made through TikTok on Sunday, police say.

The teenagers were charged with illegal possession of explosives and the postal company was also charged with delivering the bombs. Illegal possession of explosives carries a penalty that can range from one year to 20 years in jail as well as a fine of 2,000 to 40,000 baht.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

Tanutam Thawan

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

