Thailand
6 year old girl sexually assaulted by classmate
The mother of a 6 year old girl filed a complaint with a non-profit organization after her daughter was sexually assaulted by a classmate at Wat Sri Kongkaram School in the central province of Samut Prakarn.
The 31 year old mother, Nuch, yesterday informed the Pavena Foundation for Children and Women about her daughter’s sexual assault on November 30.
Nuch told the foundation that her daughter, Noey, who studies at Kindergarten 3 at Wat Sri Kongkaram School, was lured into a school bathroom by a classmate Nueng who then forced her to take off her clothes and tried to rape her.
Noey managed to escape and contact her sister, who was studying at the same school. The girl’s sister reported the incident to the teacher and contacted the mother, Nuch, who later filed a complaint with the police on that day.
Noey also reported that Nueng allegedly groped another girl’s breast.
The founder of the foundation, Pavena Hongsakun, visited Nueng’s family at a house in Samut Prakarn province to investigate.
Nueng confessed that he took Noey to the bathroom and pulled up her skirt. He explained that he saw his 13 year old cousin do this to a female friend and tried to do the same thing with Noey.
Nueng’s stepfather says the child’s mother should not take the matter too seriously. He said his stepson was just playing with Noey and did not try to rape her. The stepfather revealed that he has already resolved the matter and paid compensation of 3,000 baht to Nuch and did not understand why she insisted on filing a complaint.
The stepfather said that he did not know the 13 year old cousin his stepson mentioned in the story but added that he might be a young teenager living with Nueng’s father in another province.
He finished by saying he would take the child out of the school to end the problem.
The director of the school, Kingdao Thuekkhantee, told the media that the situation has been blown out of proportion.
“This is a miscommunication. Different words provide different meanings. My office is near the bathroom. I heard the scream and went out to check. No one was taken to the bathroom, and no one was forced to take off clothes. Nueng sexually harassed Noey. He hugged, kissed, and pulled up Noey’s skirt. He just moved from another school and liked to play with Noey.
“Nueng used to punch a male friend before. He is sometimes aggressive, but there was no rape as the media reported. I want everyone in the school to understand.”
The director also added that Nuch asked for 8,000 baht in compensation from the school. The school does not have that much budget but gave Nuch 3,000 bah instead.
Kingdao says she feels sad that Nuch reported this to the foundation and media.
Pavena Foundation for Children and Women sent child specialists and psychologists to assess the two children. The foundation reported that Nueng would undergo a psychological assessment to adjust his behaviour.
The psychologists would also counsel and educate Nueng’s stepfather on proper parenting techniques.
