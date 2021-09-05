17 protest leaders name in complaint with Lumpini police

Legal action is being pursued by a legal activist against 17 leaders of pro-democracy protests that took place on September 3 and 4. The complaint was filed with the Lumpini police, today.

The protests in question took place at the Ratchaprasong intersection and were set up by the United Front of Thammasat, the Thalu Fa group, and the Re-Dem group. Secretary-general of the Association for the Protection of the Constitution, Srisuwan Janya filed the complaint with the Lumpini police. The complaint alleges the protest leader violated the emergency decree of 2003, the Communication Disease Act of 2015, the Land Transport Act of 1979, the 1953 law on control of use of loudspeakers, the Cleanliness Act of 1992, and Sections 112, 116, 215 and 216 of the Criminal Code.

Srisuwan also claims that some of the protest leaders delivered speeches that could be interpreted as insulting to the monarchy, which would be a violation of Section 112 of the Criminal code.

The leaders identified in the complaint are:

Panusya “Roong” Sithijirawattanakul Benja Apan Thanat “Luk Nut” Thanakit-amnuay Atthapol Buapat Yingcheep Atchanond Thanapat Kapeng Wanwalee Thamsattaya Sriprai Nonsee Chanin “Ball” Wongsri Kiatichai Tangpornpan Songpol Sonthirak Chokdee Rompruek Pachara “Fluke the Star” Thammol Sureerat Chiwarak Wiboon Boonpatararaksa Chinawat Chankrachang Nawat Liangwattana

Previously, the Bangkok police warned protesters that they could face legal repercussions if they broke the emergency decree. At the end of August, the Thalu Fah group presented a letter to the UN to request international support.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

