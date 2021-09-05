Connect with us

Thailand

17 protest leaders name in complaint with Lumpini police

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Lumphini Police Station/Facebook

Legal action is being pursued by a legal activist against 17 leaders of pro-democracy protests that took place on September 3 and 4. The complaint was filed with the Lumpini police, today.

The protests in question took place at the Ratchaprasong intersection and were set up by the United Front of Thammasat, the Thalu Fa group, and the Re-Dem group. Secretary-general of the Association for the Protection of the Constitution, Srisuwan Janya filed the complaint with the Lumpini police. The complaint alleges the protest leader violated the emergency decree of 2003, the Communication Disease Act of 2015, the Land Transport Act of 1979, the 1953 law on control of use of loudspeakers, the Cleanliness Act of 1992, and Sections 112, 116, 215 and 216 of the Criminal Code.

Srisuwan also claims that some of the protest leaders delivered speeches that could be interpreted as insulting to the monarchy, which would be a violation of Section 112 of the Criminal code.

The leaders identified in the complaint are:

  1. Panusya “Roong” Sithijirawattanakul
  2. Benja Apan
  3. Thanat “Luk Nut” Thanakit-amnuay
  4. Atthapol Buapat
  5. Yingcheep Atchanond
  6. Thanapat Kapeng
  7. Wanwalee Thamsattaya
  8. Sriprai Nonsee
  9. Chanin “Ball” Wongsri
  10. Kiatichai Tangpornpan
  11. Songpol Sonthirak
  12. Chokdee Rompruek
  13. Pachara “Fluke the Star” Thammol
  14. Sureerat Chiwarak
  15. Wiboon Boonpatararaksa
  16. Chinawat Chankrachang
  17. Nawat Liangwattana

Previously, the Bangkok police warned protesters that they could face legal repercussions if they broke the emergency decree. At the end of August, the Thalu Fah group presented a letter to the UN to request international support.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Bobfran
2021-09-05 17:20
This legal activist must be a pawn for the government.. always making complaints against demonstrators.. I think he should buy himself a leggo give him something more constructive to do
Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand49 mins ago

17 protest leaders name in complaint with Lumpini police
Thailand51 mins ago

GPO plans quality testing on arriving Chinese Lepu antigen kits
Thailand1 hour ago

8.5 million antigen test kits to be distributed through 2 channels next week

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand2 hours ago

Former Deputy Attorney General faces mild disciplinary violation for role in Red Bull heir case
Bangkok3 hours ago

Department stores follow strict Covid-19 safety to remain open
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Sunday afternoon Update: Provincial Covid-19 totals
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Phuket3 hours ago

Only 20% of hospital beds unoccupied in Phuket
Phuket4 hours ago

Phuket Covid-19: 3 Sandbox infections, no deaths, 3,000+ recovered
Central Thailand4 hours ago

Woman whose naked body was found in Samut Prakan had Covid
Koh Samui5 hours ago

Samui Plus programme rakes in nearly 40 million baht
Thailand7 hours ago

Over 7,000 travellers fly following easing of restrictions
Thailand9 hours ago

Sunday Covid update: 224 deaths, 15,452 new infections
Coronavirus (Covid-19)17 hours ago

Chinese Embassy condemns bad-mouthing of Sinovac vaccine
Tourism19 hours ago

Tourists flood Khao Yai Park after viral video of curious bear
Crime20 hours ago

Thitisan refutes murder, argues for assault charges instead
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending