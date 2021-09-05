Connect with us

Phuket

Jetstar launches weekly flights between Phuket and Singapore

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Jetstar Asia launches a weekly flight between Singapore and Phuket. (via Wikimedia)

Now that flight restrictions are finally easing, Jetstar Asia Airways has launched a weekly flight between Singapore and Phuket. The first flight departed Singapore Friday evening and arrived at Phuket International Airport an hour and 40 minutes later.

The inaugural Jetstar flight was greeted with fanfare by various airport staff including the Deputy Director of Phuket Airport Operations and Maintenance.

The flight is scheduled weekly to depart from Changi Airport in Singapore at 7:44 pm every Friday. With the one hour time difference, the flight should arrive at gate 11 at Phuket International Airport at 8:24 pm on Friday evenings. The first Jetstar flight actually left the gate in Singapore on time but the take-off was delayed by 9 minutes. Despite the setback though, it landed at 8:28 pm, just a few minutes behind schedule.

The return flight from Phuket to Singapore is scheduled for a quick turnaround, departing just 1 hour after arrival at 9:30 pm and with the one-hour time difference, the flight lands in Singapore at 12:03 am.

The debut Jetstar flight joined 2 Thai Airways flights, 2 Singapore Airlines flights, a flight from Emirates, one from Qatar Airways, and 2 private jets to be one of 9 flights total to arrive into Phuket yesterday. While exact passenger numbers for each flight were not released, The Airports of Thailand in Phuket confirmed that 588 total passengers arrived in Phuket by air on Friday.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

 

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

