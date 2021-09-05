Phuket
Jetstar launches weekly flights between Phuket and Singapore
Now that flight restrictions are finally easing, Jetstar Asia Airways has launched a weekly flight between Singapore and Phuket. The first flight departed Singapore Friday evening and arrived at Phuket International Airport an hour and 40 minutes later.
The inaugural Jetstar flight was greeted with fanfare by various airport staff including the Deputy Director of Phuket Airport Operations and Maintenance.
The flight is scheduled weekly to depart from Changi Airport in Singapore at 7:44 pm every Friday. With the one hour time difference, the flight should arrive at gate 11 at Phuket International Airport at 8:24 pm on Friday evenings. The first Jetstar flight actually left the gate in Singapore on time but the take-off was delayed by 9 minutes. Despite the setback though, it landed at 8:28 pm, just a few minutes behind schedule.
The return flight from Phuket to Singapore is scheduled for a quick turnaround, departing just 1 hour after arrival at 9:30 pm and with the one-hour time difference, the flight lands in Singapore at 12:03 am.
The debut Jetstar flight joined 2 Thai Airways flights, 2 Singapore Airlines flights, a flight from Emirates, one from Qatar Airways, and 2 private jets to be one of 9 flights total to arrive into Phuket yesterday. While exact passenger numbers for each flight were not released, The Airports of Thailand in Phuket confirmed that 588 total passengers arrived in Phuket by air on Friday.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Jetstar launches weekly flights between Phuket and Singapore
17 protest leaders name in complaint with Lumpini police
GPO plans quality testing on arriving Chinese Lepu antigen kits
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
8.5 million antigen test kits to be distributed through 2 channels next week
Former Deputy Attorney General faces mild disciplinary violation for role in Red Bull heir case
Department stores follow strict Covid-19 safety to remain open
Sunday afternoon Update: Provincial Covid-19 totals
Only 20% of hospital beds unoccupied in Phuket
Phuket Covid-19: 3 Sandbox infections, no deaths, 3,000+ recovered
Woman whose naked body was found in Samut Prakan had Covid
Samui Plus programme rakes in nearly 40 million baht
Over 7,000 travellers fly following easing of restrictions
Sunday Covid update: 224 deaths, 15,452 new infections
Chinese Embassy condemns bad-mouthing of Sinovac vaccine
Tourists flood Khao Yai Park after viral video of curious bear
Parks, sports fields and other venues allowed to reopen in Bangkok
Cambodia upset over Thai temple’s resemblance to Angkor Wat
CCSA Covid-19 plan: domestic vaccines, “learning to live with it”
What is the difference between Northern Thailand and Southern Thailand?
Study: recovery from Covid-19 gives more immunity than Pfizer
PM Prayut accused of cash bribes to MPs for censure support
7 monks receive suspended jail terms, 10,000 baht fines from Chiang Mai court
Suvarnabhumi’s ranking plummets in World’s Best Airports index
Tourism Minister defends PM’s re-opening plan on day 3 of no-confidence debate
Bloomberg Covid-19 Resilience list has Thailand 5th to last
PM Prayut accused of embezzlement in Sinovac vaccine purchases
More anti-government protests in Bangkok today, day 2 of no-confidence debate
Phuket tourism operators call for curbs to be eased despite surge in infections
Police issue warning over rumoured death of officer who leaked custody killing footage
Phuket extends tight entry restrictions, vaccine required for most
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Study: recovery from Covid-19 gives more immunity than Pfizer
- Politics3 days ago
PM Prayut accused of cash bribes to MPs for censure support
- Bangkok3 days ago
Suvarnabhumi’s ranking plummets in World’s Best Airports index
- Crime4 days ago
PM Prayut accused of embezzlement in Sinovac vaccine purchases
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Tourism Minister defends PM’s re-opening plan on day 3 of no-confidence debate
- Sponsored4 days ago
Stay in Thailand long-term with the Thailand Elite Visa
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok, Pattaya, and other destinations still planned to reopen in October
- Bangkok4 days ago
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says lifting the nightly curfew is under consideration