Suspected British Coronavirus patient, confirmed NOT to have the virus – UPDATE | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Suspected British Coronavirus patient, confirmed NOT to have the virus – UPDATE
It’s now been confirmed that a British man, in critical condition in a Thai Hospital, has not contracted the Chinese Coronavirus. Ashley Shorley, who was holidaying on Koh Phi Phi at the time, became seriously ill with a “flu virus” on December 27. He was rushed by boat (reported as a sea plane in other media) to Phuket where his condition worsened. He is now reported to remain in critical condition in a Bangkok hospital.
However, doctors have now confirmed the 32 year old, from Lancashire in the north of England, does not have the Chinese virus. They have confirmed that the virus is “a severe strain of flu”.
It was initially reported that doctors feared he may have contracted the Chinese Coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan and has been contracted by more than 250 people, along with 4 deaths from the new strain of virus.
Ashely’s parents, Chris and Julie, were on holiday in Spain when they received the news about their son being taken ill. They are now in Phuket with their son. While Ashley has medical insurance, his friends and family set up a crowdfunding page to help support the mounting costs during his stay in Thailand.
The mysterious SARS-like virus has so far killed 4 and infected up to 250 confirmed (as of Tuesday afternoon) cases.
Thai Visa reports that Ashley in the intensive care unit at Bumrungrad Hospital in Bangkok.
SOURCE: Thai VisaKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
Citizens help arrest Burmese man breaking into Bangkok ATM
Breaking into an ATM in broad daylight might not be the best idea, as a Burmese man learned yesterday after his arrest Monday in Bangkok. Officers from the Klong Tan Police Station were called and went to the location to discover the man wearing a black tank top and jeans holding a crowbar, which he was using to tear apart a Bangkok Bank ATM in front of a Maxvalu store in Sukhumvit 71.
The arrest is largely thanks to alert citizens and the bank security guard, who grabbed the man and held him until police arrived. The machine was damaged, mostly at the keypad, which the man tried to to pry open. Needless to say he was unsuccessful and all cash was safe and left untouched inside the machine.
Police identified the suspect as 33 year old Chawang-knang from Myanmar. He had no ID with him at the time of the arrest.
The suspect admitted trying to break into the ATMs because he needed money. A urine test at the police station revealed traces of drugs in his system. Police are gathering evidence and the man will be prosecuted.
SOURCE: Thai ResidentsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
Bangkok IT mall fire sparks evacuation
A fire broke out at a Bangkok mall on Sunday, leading to the evacuation of the Fortune Town IT Mall building on Ratchadaphisek Road. No deaths or injuries were reported. Fortune Town is a popular shopping destination for IT and electronics enthusiasts, opposite Central World Plaza and located directly above the Rama 9 MRT station.
Traffic Radio reported the fire at 4.25pm and Twitter posts showed firefighters inside the building battling the flames. Police say firefighters extinguished the blaze, but smoke remained in the building for many hours. Forensic police and investigators will enter the building to determine the cause of the fire when it’s safe to do so, according to a spokesman.
Firefighter Songtham Chimwaree of the Huay Kwang station told a radio station that he saw fire at a grill restaurant located in the basement of the building, with flames shooting up into its chimney hood.
Thai media quoted witnesses as saying they heard what sounded like the explosion of a cooking gas cylinder from a shop in the basement.
SOURCE: The Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
The rise of the e-bicycle in Thailand, a bit of motorised assistance
by Nicole Kash
Cycling tours offer a unique way to explore Thailand. Faster than walking but slower than driving, cycling tours cover plenty of ground while allowing cyclists to immerse themselves in the sights, smells, and culture of Thailand without the boundary of a car window.
Cycling tours can cover up to a heart-pumping 150 kilometre a day. Though exciting for many, some find longer distances daunting, especially newer cyclists or those out of practice. This is where the e-bike has begun filling a unique gap in Thailand’s adventure tourism industry. Thanks to e-bikes, longer distance day tours and challenging multi-day cycling tours are no longer reserved for fitness fanatics.
Popular in the US and Europe, the e-bike has made its way to Thailand is now thriving within the Kingdom’s tourism industry. These motorised bicycles offer the option to assist cyclists with pedaling, which is especially useful for long distances and tough uphill climbs. Even with the help of the motor, cyclists still get plenty of exercise, as the pedal-assist system requires the rider to put some work in.
Unlike a scooter or motorbike, an e-bike does not run without the pedaling effort of the rider. They feature rechargeable batteries and an and off switch, allowing cyclists to challenge themselves as much as they’d like and get a little extra help when needed.
The option of swapping our traditional bikes for e-bikes on cycling tours offer more tourists the opportunity to join in on cycling tours than ever before, growing the number of potential clients for Thai adventure tourism companies while fostering a climate of inclusivity.
Looking to join in on the fun? Here’s a look into a few of the single-day and multi-day bicycle tours with e-bike options offered by Bangkok based SpiceRoads Cycling!
Road Cycling Bangkok to Phuket (10 days)
Starting in bustling Bangkok and ending in along Phuket’s sparkling coastline, this 10-day bicycle tour with e-bike options is the perfect mix of must-see sites and tucked away local spots all on smooth roads. Pedalling toward the scenic south, ride beyond the city lights and explore rural Thailand’s rich culture and welcoming villages while making stops at the east and west coast’s local beach spots along the way.
Rolling hills, golden sunsets, a real taste of local life, and of course serene sea views await you! This trip is fully supported with an air-conditioned van and riders can take a break and cool off while still enjoying the same views as the rest of the group.
Phuket Highlights (½ day)
Take a break from beach life to explore Phuket’s unique and often overlooked old town on this ½ day bicycle tour with e-bike options. We start on the town’s peripheral, exploring Koh Sirey’s community of sea gypsies and on to see and smell the fresh catch of the day as locals bid for the best deals at the fishing port.
Then we head downtown to admire Phuket Old Town’s Sino-Portuguese architecture, Jui Tui Shrine museum, and unique shops by bike. This leisurely 27 kilometre tour ends with a drive to stunning Khao Khad viewpoint for a scenic sea view and bird’s eye view over where we have ridden.
Kanchanaburi Explorer (3 days)
Immerse yourself in Kanchanaburi’s natural beauty and historic sites on this 3 day bicycle tour with e-bike options. Cycle along country roads and through local villages, enjoying mountain views and the thrill off jungle clad and dirt trails along the way.
Then explore off the bike, boarding a local train for a stunning train ride on Death Railway, visiting the historic and dark Hellfire Pass, and taking an optional boat trip to visit a Mon village. A diverse itinerary combining Kanchanburi’s stunning natural sites with stops at historical must-sees on a mix of tarmac and dirt trails assures you will never get bored on this 102 kilometre bicycle tour!
To find out more, and see more tours from the Spice Roads team, click HERE.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2020)
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2020)
Top 10 tips for riding a motorbike in Thailand (2020)
Top 10 Things NOT to do in Thailand – the basics (2020)
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2020)
Thailand is making you fat
Top 10 ways to save our water
Top 10 must-see towns in Asia
Thailand is the leading ASEAN nation in annual suicide rates
Retiring in Thailand, most of the things you need to know
Indian visitors to Thailand help break tourist arrival record
Forecasts for Bangkok property 2020
Solar eclipse today across Thailand. Here’s how to watch it.
Crunching the numbers on Phuket’s hotels – 2020
Bangkok’s ranks world’s third worst air quality. Forecast to be bad for the rest of the week.
Thailand’s Future Forward party cleared in surprise Court verdict
Future Forward members gather to hear Constitutional Court’s verdict at 2pm
Suspected British Coronavirus patient, confirmed NOT to have the virus – UPDATE
5 drown after passenger boat sinks in Uttradit’s Sirikit reservoir – UPDATE
Citizens help arrest Burmese man breaking into Bangkok ATM
32 year old British patient recovering in Phuket, suspected Coronavirus victim
1 person dead, 4 remain missing after boat capsize on reservoir near Laos border
Coronavirus spreads north and south in China – 139 new cases reported
Bangkok IT mall fire sparks evacuation
Police question suspect in Lop Buri gold shop shootings
North eastern villagers protest fishy smells from seafood factory wastewater
Two tourists hurt as neck-high cable sweeps them off their motorcycle
The rise of the e-bicycle in Thailand, a bit of motorised assistance
10 proven tips to sell your property quickly in Thailand
Future Forward prepare for probable disbandment by the Thai Constitutional Court
ไม่ถึง 15 นาทีมีสกอร์ ! คลิป: ฟาน ไดจค์ โขกเต็มหัวให้ ลิเวอร์พูล ออกนำ แมนยู 1-0
แฟนหงส์ยิ้มกริ่ม ! ไฮไลท์ แมนซิตี้ 2-2 คริสตัล พาเลซ, ซาฮา ตัวแสบยิงเจ๊า
เฮย์เด้น เป็นฮีโร่ซัดชัย ! ไฮไลท์ นิวคาสเซิล 1-0 เชลซี, สิงห์หงอย โดนทดเจ็บ
สบาย สบาย ! คลิปไฮไลท์: เมย์ รัชนก ชนะ Michelle LI 2-0 เกม Indonesia Masters 2020 (QF)
ทำไมผู้ชายถึงทิ้งคุณไป หรืออาจจเป็นเพราะ 5เหตุผลนี้
ไล่บัลเบร์เด้! ไฮไลท์ มาดริด 0-0 (4-1) แอตมาดริด – “ราชัน” สังหาร “หมี” ดวลเป้า
ฮาวทูแพ้ ! ไฮไลท์ สเปอร์ส 0-1 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่ ซัดโทน-ทิ้งเลสเตอร์อีก 16 แต้ม
VAR คอนเฟิร์ม ! คลิป: หงส์แดง ได้ประตูออกนำ สเปอร์ส 1-0 จาก ฟิร์มิโน่
แก๊ง 3M ช่วยกันยิง ! ไฮไลท์ แมนยู 4-0 นอริช, ผีแดง ทะยานขึ้นที่ 5
15.30 น. ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลเกาหลีใต้-ไต้หวัน รอบตัดเชือกคัดโอลิมปิก
ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย-คาซัค รอบตัดเชือกคัดโอลิมปิก
หนุ่มเล่าวินาทีโจรปล้นร้านทองลพบุรี ยิงทุกคนที่เดินผ่าน!
ไทยร่วงหมดแล้ว ! ไฮไลท์ เมย์ รัชนก พ่าย WANG Zhi Yi แบบสุดมันส์ 1-2 เกมใน Malaysia Masters 2020
ซีเกมส์คืออะไร! ไฮไลท์ ทีมชาติไทย 5-0 บาห์เรน : ชิงแชมป์เอเชีย U23
ครึ่งแรกเละ! ไฮไลท์ แมนยู 1-3 แมนซิตี้ : คาราบาวคัพ นัดแรก – แรช ตีไข่แตก
Trending
- Food Scene2 days ago
Thailand is making you fat
- Bangkok3 days ago
Forecasts for Bangkok property 2020
- Opinion3 days ago
Top 10 predictions for Thailand 2020
- Business3 days ago
Three massive condo developments along Phuket’s up-market Layan Beach
- Bangkok3 days ago
Motorcycle ‘win’ drivers charge 380 baht for 4.7 kilometre trip through Bangkok
- Air Pollution3 days ago
Salty tap water and dirty air – Bangkok’s environmental woes continue today
- Bangkok3 days ago
Nearly 300 bone fragments found in Bangkok pond, police searching for more bodies
- Hot News2 days ago
More coronavirus cases detected in China, global alert for Chinese New Year