Kanchanaburi
More than 100 Burmese job seekers detained for allegedly entering Thailand illegally
Amidst thousands of refugees legally fleeing into Thailand’s soil due to fighting escalating near the Thai border, job seekers from Myanmar are also trying to cross the border by natural passageways, evading immigration checkpoints and mandatory quarantine. Reports say many have been paying fees of nearly 22,000 baht (US$ 666) to brokers to cross over to Thailand.
On Thursday alone, Thai authorities caught 152 Myanmar job seekers who entered illegally across to Kanchanaburi, whilst 17 more of them were spotted at sea off the coast of Ranong on a long-tailed boat.
A total of 80 men and 72 women, as well as three guides who tried to enter eight locations in Kanchanaburi province, including Tambon Ban Kao, Tambon Bong Tee in Sai Yok district, and Tambon Nong Loo in Sangkhla Buri district, were detained, and three vehicles used to fetch them were seized.
Most admitted travelling from Myanmar’s Dawei, Bago, Rakhine, Mawlamyine, and Yangon regions to work in Bangkok, Samut Sakhon, Pathum Thani, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Songkhla, and Chon Buri provinces.
Around 9.30pm, 17 illegal Myanmar migrants were caught inside a long-tailed boat by a Thai navy patrol. There were nine men, seven women, and a young boy; all of them claimed to be residents of Kawthaung.
They were escorted to a nearby pier and turned over to authorities for further investigation.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Singapore requires office-workers to be vaccinated, few exemptions
Woman stole 59b of food, stabbed Mini Big-C staff to escape
Herbal remedies tested up to 96% effective against Covid-19
VERSO – The School of the Future
Molnupiravir, the Covid-19 pill, to be developed in Thailand
More than 100 Burmese job seekers detained for allegedly entering Thailand illegally
Thailand Tourist Sandbox and Test & Go Experiences | Vox Pop Ep. 4
Malaysia hands 3 suspected insurgents to Thailand following peace talks
Change of mood over Covid restrictions as demands rise to reboot Test & Go
Citi to sell consumer banking business in Southeast Asia to Singapore’s United Overseas Bank
Phuket has surging Covid-19, but 95% of infections are mild
Thailand Pass scam: Authorities warn not to pay third party
Thailand News Today | Thai billionaire wants goverment to reinstate the suspended Test & Go
First Pfizer vaccine batch for children arriving by early February
Father allegedly shot and killed his wife and daughter’s boyfriend in Chon Buri
Police doubt the story as 5th suspect in tigers case is arrested
Have a Test & Go QR code to enter Thailand? Read this.
NEW RULES: Test and Go cut-off dropped, 3 new Sandboxes, 8+18 Blue Zones
6 European tourists found who disappeared after positive Covid-19 test
Couple stranded in Singapore for 18 months rescued by New Zealand navy
Khao Yai hotel threatening 3 million baht lawsuit for bad review named
Test and go cut-off dropped & 3 new sandbox locations in Thailand | GMT
Health ministry says Covid-19 will become endemic in Thailand this year
Study: Sinovac with a Pfizer booster more effective than AstraZeneca
Facebook post seeking Thai escort to infect client with Covid-19 goes viral
Thailand News Update | Test & Go, Sandboxes and Blue Zones?
Third foreigner this week dies from building fall in Pattaya
What is life like in Thailand right now? | GMT
Thailand ranks as the best country in Asia to retire – International Living magazine
Bars, Raids and Sandboxes… Today in Thailand | GMT
Thailand adds three Sandbox destinations to take some pressure off Phuket
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Singapore3 days ago
Couple stranded in Singapore for 18 months rescued by New Zealand navy
- North East3 days ago
Khao Yai hotel threatening 3 million baht lawsuit for bad review named
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Study: Sinovac with a Pfizer booster more effective than AstraZeneca
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Facebook post seeking Thai escort to infect client with Covid-19 goes viral
- 360 Reviews3 days ago
How cross-border payments fintechs like DeeMoney are empowering the gig economy
- Pattaya3 days ago
Third foreigner this week dies from building fall in Pattaya
- Koh Samui4 days ago
Thailand adds three Sandbox destinations to take some pressure off Phuket
- Phuket2 days ago
Phuket’s critical situation calls for increased support
Recent comments: