Hua Hin Hospital sued for overcharging foreigners | The Thaiger

Hua Hin Hospital sued for overcharging foreigners
A Dutch man is suing the Hua Hin Hospital for overcharging foreigners and tourists. In a novel suit, the litigant says Thai citizen are charged 50 baht for an appointment with the doctor, but foreigners are being charged 300 baht.
50 year old Erwin Robert Bucher claims this is a form of “corruption”.
Channel 3 ran the story on July 21. Erwin took his complaint to the Hua Hin Police informing that he wants to sue the Hua Hin Hospital for overcharging foreigners. He claims there are no regulations established by the Thai Ministry of Health which allows for a difference in hospital fees for foreigners.
He explained in the TV report that he had had bladder cancer since 2015 and visits the hospital every 3 months, a distance of 200 kilometres from where he lives.
He says he’s paid over 300,000 baht cash to the hospital. over four years of visits. He says he has no issue with paying the fees but resents the additional extra 300 baht charged just because he is a foreigner.
He claims that this is different from other government hospitals that only charge 50 baht for foreigners and that the Hua Hin Hospital came up with the additional fee on their own.
The hospital says they needed to add 15% and 300 THB as a service fee for foreigners. Erwin says he’s now paid 12,746 baht over the years for this extra charge and he wants the money back.
Erwin has filed other reports in the past to the Ministry of Health and the Damrongdhama Centre (for consumer complaints), but the issues bounce back and forth.
Erwin is a retired railway engineer from the Netherlands. He currently looks after goats with his Thai wife in the region.
Gary Stevens takes up head coaching at Black Mountain Hua Hin football academy
A former England, Totttenham and Brighton football player, Gary Stevens, will start coaching at the Black Mountain Hua Hin Football Academy this September.
Gary is a 1984 UEFA Cup winner and 1986 World Cup veteran. He made 204 appearances for Tottenham between 1983 and 1990 but is excited to pursue a challenge outside of the professional game.
He managed Thai Port and Army FC in the Thai Premier League.
“The Black Mountain Hua Hin Football Academy is family run and the children here have so much enthusiasm for football. I love the pressure of professional management, despite the lack of job security but it will be refreshing for me to be able to work on a long term basis with children who are just playing because they love the game.”
He is also looking forwards to working with the Black Mountain Hua Hin Football Academy to provide coaching to children from impoverished backgrounds.
“One of the things that really appealed to me about the Black Mountain Hua Hin Football Academy is that they work closely with local charity Jungle Aid to do coaching for stateless children near the border with Myanmar.”
“There is also a scholarship program which allows Thai children from impoverished backgrounds to play for free, as Hua Hin is my home now I was looking to get involved in a community program and I think this suits me perfectly.”
The Black Mountain Hua Hin Football Academy is based at the Hua Hin International School in the award winning Black Mountain resort and is open to boys and girls aged 4-16. The academy is committed to being a force for good in the local community and has several charitable schemes set up.
Thai farmers and residents from four provinces unhappy about proposed motorway
About 100 affected residents and farmers, from the Phetchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Ratchaburi and Nakhon Pathom provinces, are demanding the Thai Department of Highways scrap their environmental impact statements and start again.
The protests are over the 109 kilometre Nakhon Pathom to Cha-am Motorway.
A seminar was held over the weekend called “The Future of Petchaburi and the Motorway to the South” to provide a voice for residents. Department of Highways representatives were at the meeting to respond to resident complaints.
Unhappy residents say they were concerned the project could harm the livelihoods of local residents living in the four provinces, complaining that it will cut through farmland which is relied on to make a living.
They pointed out that the project’s environmental impact statement was already expired, as it had been prepared more than five years previously. Many residents and farmers say they had never been approached about the proposal in the past and they had been ‘in the dark’ about the impact of the new motorway.
Cha-Am blackwater flowing into the beach is “natural in origin” – District Chief
The Cha-Am district chief and a posse of officials have inspected a patch of ‘black water’ flowing into the Gulf of Thailand after social media posts showed “sewage” flowing into the sea at a beach north of Hua Hin.
Not surprisingly, and without evidence, Khajornsak Somboon admitted the offensive outflow was “smelly” but denied it was effluent from local hotels or businesses and claimed it was “natural in origin”.
He claimed that it was “waterlogged water” (we assume a special kind of water that contains water) that had “built up behind a klong due to water levels and release valves being different”.
“When waves forced their way into the system, the filthy water flowed out to the beach,” as translated on ThaiVisa.
Authorities claim they will look into a solution.
