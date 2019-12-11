Connect with us

Hua Hin

Four family members killed, 8 injured, after van driver falls asleep at the wheel in Prachuap Khiri Khan

May Taylor

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Four family members killed, 8 injured, after van driver falls asleep at the wheel in Prachuap Khiri Khan | The Thaiger

PHOTO: sanook.com

A horrific road accident has claimed the lives of four family members, and left eight other passengers with serious injuries after the van they were travelling in hit a tree in Prachuap Khiri Khan, central-southern Thailand.

The incident happened as the van headed south on the Phetkasem Highway. The family were travelling from Ratchaburi in central Thailand to Betong, in the southern province of Yala.

ThaiVisa speculated that the driver may have had a “micro-sleep”, called a “lap nai” in Thai, a common reason given for long-distance drive crashes of vans and buses.

Photos of the accident show the Toyota minivan completely destroyed, with a large tree uprooted on the central reservation. Two passengers were thrown clear of the vehicle, while the driver was dead at the wheel.

SOURCE: Sanook.con | ThaiVisa

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Hua Hin. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Hua Hin

Strong winds topple power poles in Prachuap Khiri Khan

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

3 days ago

on

December 8, 2019

By

Strong winds topple power poles in Prachuap Khiri Khan | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Chaiwat Satyaem

Strong winds have knocked down four high-voltage poles in the south-central province of Prachuap Khiri Khan, damaging roadside shops and buildings. The disruption damaged local power and electrical appliances in many homes in the Pran Buri district, south of Hua Hin, on Saturday. The damage happened whilst the Thai Meteorological Department was issuing more warnings of strong winds in the Gulf of Thailand.

The strong northeast monsoon prevails over the Gulf of Thailand and the South. The strong winds rise the waves about 2-3 meters high in the upper Gulf from Chumphon southwards and 2-4 metres high in the lower from Surat Thani downward. Residents along the Gulf’s shore should watch for inshore surges. All ships should proceed with caution, and small boats in the Gulf keep ashore.

One of the poles fell onto the roof of a shop, forcing neighbours and relatives to rescue a woman, Chalinee Milintanut, who was trapped inside. Her younger sister, Ananya Suksamran, said strong winds had hammered the district all morning before the power pole fell onto her shop, trapping Chalinee inside.

The manager of the Provincial Electricity Authority’s Pran Buri office said four power poles, a transformer and some cables were damaged by the winds. Authorities expected to finish removing the damaged poles and installing new ones late Saturday, according to The Bangkok Post. 400-500 homes were expected to lose power during the work.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Hua Hin

Chip-eating, banana-loving wild elephant on the loose west of Hua Hin

The Thaiger

Published

1 month ago

on

November 4, 2019

By

Chip-eating, banana-loving wild elephant on the loose west of Hua Hin | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: Nawee, his 82 year old mother and the pet dog – 77kaoded

A maverick wild elephant, creating havoc for villagers in the Huay Sat Yai area of the Kaeng Krajan national park west of Hua Hin, has been up his old tricks over the weekend.

Kaeng Krajan Park and ministry officials have been accused of doing nothing after earlier promising a transfer for “Bunmee”, the wild bull elephant, after previous rampages in the area.

Nawee, a local villager, says that Bunmee smashed down the front door of his house he shares with his 82 year old mother and sister. In the middle of the night he heard a loud noise then saw a trunk enter through the door. The family fled to the back of the house as the lights went out after damage to the power. Nawee says the pet guard dog had already fled in terror.

Nawee realised that this was the work of Bunmee who has become well known in the area for causing random damage. He speculated that the elephant was attracted by a clump of bananas he had sitting in his kitchen.

Earlier Bunmee had broken a door at a convenience store and helped himself to ten packets of Lay’s chips. It wasn’t reported which flavour was to Bunmee’s taste.

Locals near the park in are urging the authorities to transfer the wild elephant before someone gets killed and more extreme damage is caused.

SOURCE: 77kaoded

Chip-eating, banana-loving wild elephant on the loose west of Hua Hin | News by The Thaiger Chip-eating, banana-loving wild elephant on the loose west of Hua Hin | News by The Thaiger

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Hua Hin

Illegal market tents removed in Prachuap Khiri Khan

The Thaiger

Published

1 month ago

on

October 28, 2019

By

Illegal market tents removed in Prachuap Khiri Khan | The Thaiger

Residents of the Gulf coast’s Prachuab Kiri Khan are in two minds about the removal of market trader tents that were encroaching on a busy public road, according to Matichon Online. Traffic police removed the row of trader tents yesterday following complaints about the illegal set up, and potential safety problems and disruption to traffic.

According to Matichon, the traders’ pink tents were creating a lot of trouble for public and private car drivers, as well as pedestrians, during the weekend. But other residents shared their support for the market saying they enjoyed the market and were sad to see it go.

According to Matichon, the ban will be imposed until the local traders have received a legal permit from the provincial hall to set up tents on the roadside.

SOURCE: Matichon Online | ThaiResidents.com

Illegal market tents removed in Prachuap Khiri Khan | News by The Thaiger

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 1 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย1 week ago

ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 1 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
สรุปดราม่าสภาล่ม รัฐบาลแพ้โหวต ตั้งกมธ. ศึกษาม.44 แต่ไม่ยอมแพ้ | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง2 weeks ago

สรุปดราม่าสภาล่ม รัฐบาลแพ้โหวต ตั้งกมธ. ศึกษาม.44 แต่ไม่ยอมแพ้
ถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาฯ 28 พ.ย. 2562 | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง2 weeks ago

ถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาฯ 28 พ.ย. 2562
แห่แชร์คลิป ครูตบหน้าเด็กนักเรียน เหตุไม่ทำการบ้านส่ง | The Thaiger
ข่าว2 weeks ago

แห่แชร์คลิป ครูตบหน้าเด็กนักเรียน เหตุไม่ทำการบ้านส่ง
สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย3 weeks ago

สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ
ร้องพ่อถูกจับยาบ้า 1 เม็ด ทั้งที่ตรวจไม่พบสารเสพติด ตำรวจโต้ไม่ได้ทำ | The Thaiger
ข่าว3 weeks ago

ร้องพ่อถูกจับยาบ้า 1 เม็ด ทั้งที่ตรวจไม่พบสารเสพติด ตำรวจโต้ไม่ได้ทำ
โลกออนไลน์แห่แชร์คลิป พริตตี้ผ้ากันเปื้อน ด้านพริตตี้ดอดพบตำรวจแล้ว | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย3 weeks ago

โลกออนไลน์แห่แชร์คลิป พริตตี้ผ้ากันเปื้อน ด้านพริตตี้ดอดพบตำรวจแล้ว
ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย4 weeks ago

ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าว4 weeks ago

นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป]
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย1 month ago

ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน | The Thaiger
ข่าว1 month ago

แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์” | The Thaiger
ข่าว2 months ago

สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live] | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง2 months ago

ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง2 months ago

ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย2 months ago

ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ

Trending