Spanish woman drowns in eastern Thailand, French man missing

A Spanish woman drowned this morning near the island of Koh Chang, located in Trat province in the Gulf of Thailand. The 21 year old woman’s body was found floating a few hundred metres from the island’s Lonely Beach. Her companion, a 22 year old French man, remains missing.

The pair had reportedly gone swimming off Lonely Beach during rough seas. They stayed at Nature Beach Resort Hotel for 3 days. This morning, the young tourists told hotel staff that they would go out to watch the sunrise, according to a village chief. But instead, they went to Lonely Beach, which is on the west side of the island.

A team of officials and volunteers set out to search for the two on jet skis when they found the woman’s body. Rescuers tried to treat her, but she had no vital signs. A few hours later, while still searching for the man, the team had to call off the search due to the strong winds and high waves.

Mu Ko Chang National Park, Dusit Samutrakpong, said the area is experiencing high waves and rain. He said tourists should be careful before getting in the water, especially where a warning red flag has been put up.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post