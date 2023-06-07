Ghost hunter investigates eerie ex-DJ’s flat after haunting reports

PHOTO via Sanook

After the mysterious death of a former DJ, whose body was found at a rental residence in Rayong province, a ghost hunter is investigating. This case drew the attention of Dr. Jiranphan Phetkhaw, a well-known psychic. Locals claimed to have seen the DJ’s ghost, while investigations into the cause of death continue.

Dr. Jiranphan visited the room in the early hours of this morning, located at a rented apartment. He was accompanied by rescue volunteers and a gathering of neighbours and fans who awaited his findings. After inspecting the room, the psychic nearly vomited due to the strong stench and yellowish liquid on the floor.

A 41 year old woman, Renu, who lived close to the deceased, narrated her interaction with the DJ every day before she discovered he was dead. Fearing that the spirit still lingered, Renu wanted to perform a memorial service. Dr. Jiranphan said he respected the locals’ feelings and believed that people with weakened or dying bodies may perceive spirits as their consciousness weakens.

He plans to return to the rental room, to help ward off any negative energies and ensure a more peaceful environment for the residents, once police investigations conclude.

A few days ago the former popular DJ was found dead in the room, leaving a haunting note about ghosts and previous deaths. An officer revealed that the rented room had been the location of two previous deaths, with Yam being the third. The first person had hanged themselves, the second died of unknown causes, and the third was the DJ.

The rented room’s diary and walls revealed that the DJ suffered from multiple illnesses and paranormal disturbances. His illnesses and spirits tormented him, rendering him unable to take care of himself. Neighbours described him as a polite, eloquent, and well-read individual who mostly kept to himself. Read more HERE.